The Detroit News

Tony Paul and James Hawkins talk about Michigan's 86-78 victory over LSU on Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and they preview UM's next game against Florida State in the Sweet 16.

Here's the highlights from The Detroit News' March Madness podcast:

►2:10: LSU as good as advertised

►5:20: Florida State preview

►8:50: Winning without Isaiah Livers