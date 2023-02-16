Tigers Today podcast: Questions abound as players land in Lakeland

The Detroit News

Welcome to episode 1 of Tigers Today, a new Detroit News podcast featuring Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky and reporter/host Tony Paul.

Chris and Tony will discuss the new-look Tigers under Scott Harris, the new president of baseball operations. Today, they talk about pitchers and catchers reporting Wednesday for the first practice at spring training in Lakeland and what to expect during this "transition year."

Here are highlights from the inaugural Tigers Today:

:45 Weather report from Lakeland

1:10 Top storylines under new leadership

2:50 Third base options

5:20 Harris' offseason moves

7:30 Ilitch spending money

8:10 Catching battle

9:30 Position player advantages

10:30 Outfield decisions

11:20 Starting rotation

12:40 Austin Meadows returns

14:10 Building the bullpen

16:20 Alex Faedo's role

18:10 Faedo comments on pitching mechanics

20:40 Analytics were "five years behind"

21:10 Eduardo Rodriguez's status

22:20 Spencer Turnbull's health

23:50 Introducing new players

24:10 Strategic signings

25:10 Coverage plans