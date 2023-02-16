Tigers Today podcast: Questions abound as players land in Lakeland
Welcome to episode 1 of Tigers Today, a new Detroit News podcast featuring Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky and reporter/host Tony Paul.
Chris and Tony will discuss the new-look Tigers under Scott Harris, the new president of baseball operations. Today, they talk about pitchers and catchers reporting Wednesday for the first practice at spring training in Lakeland and what to expect during this "transition year."
Here are highlights from the inaugural Tigers Today:
:45 Weather report from Lakeland
1:10 Top storylines under new leadership
2:50 Third base options
5:20 Harris' offseason moves
7:30 Ilitch spending money
8:10 Catching battle
9:30 Position player advantages
10:30 Outfield decisions
11:20 Starting rotation
12:40 Austin Meadows returns
14:10 Building the bullpen
16:20 Alex Faedo's role
More:For Tigers' Alex Faedo, road to recovery brings him back to where he started
18:10 Faedo comments on pitching mechanics
20:40 Analytics were "five years behind"
21:10 Eduardo Rodriguez's status
22:20 Spencer Turnbull's health
23:50 Introducing new players
24:10 Strategic signings
25:10 Coverage plans