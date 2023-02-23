Tigers Today podcast: Chris Ilitch visits camp, Grapefruit opener preview
In episode 2 of Tigers Today from Lakeland, Florida, Chris McCosky and Tony Paul talk about Chris Ilitch's visit to camp, Akil Baddoo looking good, and 6:40 p.m. starts for weekday home games. They also preview Saturday's Grapefruit opener against the Phillies in Lakeland at 1:05 p.m. Here's the other highlights:
:30 Spencer Turnbull returns for first time in 19 months
3:20 AJ Hinch talks about Turnbull's outing
More:Tigers' Turnbull takes 'a big step forward' facing hitters for the first time
4:80: Starting rotation update
7:10 Chris Ilitch highlights
9:15 Analytics approach "top-tier" level
12:10 Can new science keep pitchers healthy?
13:30 Al Avila set analytics in motion
15:00 Old-school value of scouting
More:Batting practice at Tigers spring training
16:30 Akil Baddoo among early surprises in camp
18:30 Grapefruit opener preview
21:00 New MLB rules
21:50 Pitch-clock strategy
More:Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Ilitch is all-in to win, 'You could hear the fire behind it'
22:30 Harold Castro rule
24:10 New 6:40 p.m. starts for weekday home games
25:00 Tigers coverage at The News