Tigers Today podcast: Talking Torkelson, plus Chris picks Opening Day roster

Chris and Tony discuss the new-look Tigers (8-6) at the midway point of spring training in Lakeland, including the progress of first-overall draft pick and first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Chris also takes a crack at the Opening Day roster when the Tigers face the Rays in Tampa Bay on March 30.

Here are other highlights from episode 3 of The Detroit News/Tigers Today podcast:

1:50: Tigers "firmly committed" to Spencer Torkelson

6:30: AJ Hinch on Torkelson's progress

7:10: Not make-or-break season for Torkelson

11:00: No rush to judgment for Riley Greene, Torkelson

14:30: Projecting Opening Day lineup

15:15: Catchers: Eric Haase, Jake Rogers, Donny Sands

16:20: Infielders: Spencer Torkelson, Jonathan Schoop, Javier Báez, Nick Maton, Cesar Hernandez, DH Miguel Cabrera

17:45: Outfielders: Riley Greene, Austin Meadows, Akil Baddoo, Matt Vierling

19:10: Starting pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Lorenzen, Matt Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, Matt Manning

22:00: Alex Lange, Jose Cisnero, Jason Foley, Tyler Alexander, Mason Englert, Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Will Vest

23:30: Toledo starting rotation: Joey Wentz, Garrett Hill, Reese Olson, Zach Lowe, Alex Faedo, Rony Garcia, Brenan Hanifee

