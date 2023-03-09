Tigers Today podcast: Talking Torkelson, plus Chris picks Opening Day roster
Chris and Tony discuss the new-look Tigers (8-6) at the midway point of spring training in Lakeland, including the progress of first-overall draft pick and first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Chris also takes a crack at the Opening Day roster when the Tigers face the Rays in Tampa Bay on March 30.
Here are other highlights from episode 3 of The Detroit News/Tigers Today podcast:
1:50: Tigers "firmly committed" to Spencer Torkelson
6:30: AJ Hinch on Torkelson's progress
7:10: Not make-or-break season for Torkelson
11:00: No rush to judgment for Riley Greene, Torkelson
14:30: Projecting Opening Day lineup
15:15: Catchers: Eric Haase, Jake Rogers, Donny Sands
16:20: Infielders: Spencer Torkelson, Jonathan Schoop, Javier Báez, Nick Maton, Cesar Hernandez, DH Miguel Cabrera
17:45: Outfielders: Riley Greene, Austin Meadows, Akil Baddoo, Matt Vierling
19:10: Starting pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Lorenzen, Matt Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, Matt Manning
22:00: Alex Lange, Jose Cisnero, Jason Foley, Tyler Alexander, Mason Englert, Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Will Vest
23:30: Toledo starting rotation: Joey Wentz, Garrett Hill, Reese Olson, Zach Lowe, Alex Faedo, Rony Garcia, Brenan Hanifee
26:10: Detroit News/Tigers coverage
Previous Tigers Today podcasts
Ep. 2: Chris Ilitch visits camp, Grapefruit opener preview