Tigers Today podcast: Baseball's back in Detroit! Here are some early observations
Tony Paul and Chris McCosky talk about the Tigers' 2-5 start as well as early surprises and disappointments heading into the weekend games against the Red Sox at Comerica Park.
Here are highlights from today's Tigers Today podcast:
∎ 1:20: Best ceremonial first pitch at home opener
∎ 3:20: Spencer Turnbull's road to recovery
∎ 5:15: Jake Rogers off to good start
∎ 7:40: Growing pains for Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson
∎ 10:10: Javier Báez needs to produce offensively
More:Analysis: Yes, it's early and sample is small, but Tigers need Báez to get cracking
∎ 12:20: Walk rate is overrated
∎ 15:40: Aggressive plan at the plate
∎ 18:50: Upgraded clubhouse
∎ 21:30: Bullpen struggles
∎ 24:50: Possible Toledo callups
∎ 29:00: Miguel Cabrera's swan song
