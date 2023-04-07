SPORTS

Tigers Today podcast: Baseball's back in Detroit! Here are some early observations

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
View Comments

Tony Paul and Chris McCosky talk about the Tigers' 2-5 start as well as early surprises and disappointments heading into the weekend games against the Red Sox at Comerica Park.

Here are highlights from today's Tigers Today podcast:

1:20: Best ceremonial first pitch at home opener

3:20: Spencer Turnbull's road to recovery

5:15: Jake Rogers off to good start

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch shakes hands with Red Sox manager Alex Cora before the start of the game at Comerica Park.

7:40: Growing pains for Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson

10:10: Javier Báez needs to produce offensively

More:Analysis: Yes, it's early and sample is small, but Tigers need Báez to get cracking

12:20: Walk rate is overrated

15:40: Aggressive plan at the plate

18:50: Upgraded clubhouse

21:30: Bullpen struggles

24:50: Possible Toledo callups

29:00: Miguel Cabrera's swan song

Other Tigers Today podcasts

Talking Torkelson, plus Chris picks Opening Day roster

Previewing the 2023 season, and remembering Jerry Green

Lynn Henning pinch-hits, 50 years after first Lakeland pilgrimage

Chris Ilitch visits camp, Grapefruit opener preview

Questions abound as players land in Lakeland

View Comments