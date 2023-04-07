Tigers Today podcast: Baseball's back in Detroit! Here are some early observations

Tony Paul and Chris McCosky talk about the Tigers' 2-5 start as well as early surprises and disappointments heading into the weekend games against the Red Sox at Comerica Park.

Here are highlights from today's Tigers Today podcast:

∎ 1:20: Best ceremonial first pitch at home opener

∎ 3:20: Spencer Turnbull's road to recovery

∎ 5:15: Jake Rogers off to good start

∎ 7:40: Growing pains for Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson

∎ 10:10: Javier Báez needs to produce offensively

More:Analysis: Yes, it's early and sample is small, but Tigers need Báez to get cracking

∎ 12:20: Walk rate is overrated

∎ 15:40: Aggressive plan at the plate

∎ 18:50: Upgraded clubhouse

∎ 21:30: Bullpen struggles

∎ 24:50: Possible Toledo callups

∎ 29:00: Miguel Cabrera's swan song

