Tigers Today podcast: At West Michigan, Brayan Pena talks Whitecaps, 2013 Tigers

Tony Paul talks to West Michigan Whitecaps manager and former Tigers catcher Brayan Pena as well as Whitecaps announcer Dan Hasty about the Tigers' High-A affiliate in Comstock Park.

The Whitecaps (18-11) are of the Tigers' four top minor-league affiliates (Triple-A Toledo, Double-A Erie, Low-A Lakeland) and feature three high-profile prospects in the Midwest League: infielders Jace Jung and Izaac Pacheco and outfielder Roberto Campos.

Pena and Hasty discuss those top three players and the early influence of Scott Harris, the Tigers' president of baseball operations.

Here are highlights from this special edition of The Detroit News/Tigers Today podcast:

3:15: Dan Hasty talks baseball behind home plate in Comstock Park

5:40: Hasty on new leadership for Whitecaps

8:30: On manager Brayan Pena

12:40: On second baseman Jace Jung

15:30: On third baseman Izaac Pacheco

18:10: On outfielder Roberto Campos

19:50: 30 years of baseball in West Michigan

24:00: Learning from Ernie Harwell

21:40: Brayan Pena on managing the Whitecaps

34:20: On working with Scott Harris

37:10: On Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson

39:20: On Jace Jung

42:00: On Roberto Campos

45:20: On Izaac Pacheco

48:40: Developing leadership and great teammates

50:20: 2013 Tigers "had each other's backs"

53:10: Manager Jim Leyland's infleunce

57:00: Building trust with his players

