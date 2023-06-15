Tigers Today podcast: As season takes a dive, there's still reasons to pay attention
Tony Paul and Chris McCosky talk about the slumping Tigers heading into the series against the first-place Twins and what went right during Detroit's 26-28 start to the season.
Here are some highlights from this episode of The Detroit News' Tigers Today podcast:
0:30: Canadian wildfire smoke blankets Minnesota
2:10: Tigers "living on the razor's edge"
4:20: Sellers at the deadline
7:00: Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal returning soon to lineup
9:10: Eduardo Rodriguez's road to recovery
11:30: Spencer Torkelson's aggressive approach
13:00: Riley Greene's potential
14:30: Scott Harris changes infrastructure
17:50: Alex Lange, Jason Foley likely All-Star selections
21:00: Miguel Cabrera's first home run
25:50: Cabrera's legacy, impact on the Tigers
