Tigers Today podcast: As season takes a dive, there's still reasons to pay attention

Tony Paul and Chris McCosky talk about the slumping Tigers heading into the series against the first-place Twins and what went right during Detroit's 26-28 start to the season.

Here are some highlights from this episode of The Detroit News' Tigers Today podcast:

0:30: Canadian wildfire smoke blankets Minnesota

2:10: Tigers "living on the razor's edge"

4:20: Sellers at the deadline

7:00: Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal returning soon to lineup

9:10: Eduardo Rodriguez's road to recovery

11:30: Spencer Torkelson's aggressive approach

13:00: Riley Greene's potential

14:30: Scott Harris changes infrastructure

17:50: Alex Lange, Jason Foley likely All-Star selections

21:00: Miguel Cabrera's first home run

25:50: Cabrera's legacy, impact on the Tigers

