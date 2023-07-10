SPORTS

Tigers Today podcast: Lynn Henning breaks down Tigers’ bold early draft picks

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Tony Paul and Lynn Henning discuss Scott Harris' early draft picks with the Tigers, including the first-round selection of outfielder Max Clark.

In the second round, Detroit drafted shortstop Kevin McGonigle and second baseman Max Anderson.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News/Tigers Today podcast:

:45: Breaking down the first round

6:30: Max Clark 'not a common talent'

12:20: Lack of success with position players in the past

15:40: Max Clark meets the Detroit media

19:10: Increased fan interest in MLB draft

Max Clark of Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Ind.
