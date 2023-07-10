Tigers Today podcast: Lynn Henning breaks down Tigers’ bold early draft picks

Tony Paul and Lynn Henning discuss Scott Harris' early draft picks with the Tigers, including the first-round selection of outfielder Max Clark.

In the second round, Detroit drafted shortstop Kevin McGonigle and second baseman Max Anderson.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News/Tigers Today podcast:

:45: Breaking down the first round

6:30: Max Clark 'not a common talent'

12:20: Lack of success with position players in the past

15:40: Max Clark meets the Detroit media

19:10: Increased fan interest in MLB draft

Other Tigers Today podcasts

As season takes a dive, there's still reasons to pay attention

Dan Petry pinch-hits, talks mini-surge, Báez situation

At West Michigan, Brayan Pena talks Whitecaps, 2013 Tigers