Tigers Today podcast: Lynn Henning breaks down Tigers’ bold early draft picks
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Tony Paul and Lynn Henning discuss Scott Harris' early draft picks with the Tigers, including the first-round selection of outfielder Max Clark.
In the second round, Detroit drafted shortstop Kevin McGonigle and second baseman Max Anderson.
Here are highlights from The Detroit News/Tigers Today podcast:
:45: Breaking down the first round
6:30: Max Clark 'not a common talent'
12:20: Lack of success with position players in the past
15:40: Max Clark meets the Detroit media
19:10: Increased fan interest in MLB draft
