Tigers Today podcast: Second-half expectations, trade deadline preview

Nolan Bianchi pinch-hits for Tony Paul to preview the second half of the season and the trade deadline with Chris McCosky on this edition of the Tigers Today podcast.

Here are other highlights from The Detroit News/Detroit Tigers podcast:

▶ 1:00: Starbucks gifts for Miguel Cabrera

▶ 2:30: Beau Brieske healthy

▶ 4:00: Matthew Boyd's rehab

▶ 5:10: Back to a five-man rotation

▶ 6:20: Tarik Skubal timetable

▶ 7:20: Javier Báez a "mess offensively"

▶ 9:45: Báez draws ire of fans

▶ 12:20: Trade deadline preview

▶ 15:10: Scott Harris preaches patience

▶ 16:50: Bullpen options

▶ 18:40: Riley Greene's development

▶ 20:20: AJ Hinch's mix-and-match approach

▶ 23:30: Players who may get called up

