Michigan lawmakers voice concerns over Chinese autonomous vehicle testing in US
SPORTS

Tigers Today podcast: Second-half expectations, trade deadline preview

Detroit News
View Comments

Nolan Bianchi pinch-hits for Tony Paul to preview the second half of the season and the trade deadline with Chris McCosky on this edition of the Tigers Today podcast.

Here are other highlights from The Detroit News/Detroit Tigers podcast:

1:00: Starbucks gifts for Miguel Cabrera

2:30: Beau Brieske healthy

4:00: Matthew Boyd's rehab

5:10: Back to a five-man rotation

6:20: Tarik Skubal timetable

7:20: Javier Báez a "mess offensively"

9:45: Báez draws ire of fans

12:20: Trade deadline preview

Adley Rutschman of the Orioles and Michael Lorenzen of the Tigers head to the dugout at the All-Star Game in Seattle, Washington.

15:10: Scott Harris preaches patience

16:50: Bullpen options

18:40: Riley Greene's development

20:20: AJ Hinch's mix-and-match approach

23:30: Players who may get called up

Other Tigers Today podcasts

Lynn Henning breaks down Tigers’ bold early draft picks

As season takes a dive, there's still reasons to pay attention

Dan Petry pinch-hits, talks mini-surge, Báez situation

View Comments