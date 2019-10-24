View from the Press Box podcast: Ex-Wolverine Chris Hutchinson
Former Michigan defensive lineman and All-American Chris Hutchinson is the guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."
Hutchinson was the Wolverines' defensive lineman of the year in 1992, won five Big Ten championships from 1988-1992 and was 4-0-1 against Ohio State.
His son, Aidan, is a sophomore defensive end with Michigan.
Here are highlights from Angelique's interview with Chris Hutchinson:
►1:30: Watching Aidan play
►6:40: "Overachieving" at Michigan
►10:00: Studying film on an iPad
►11:20: Unbeaten streak against Ohio State
►14:10: Growing up with The Game
►16:20: Greg Mattison's move to Ohio State
►22:20: 1-3-1 record against Notre Dame
►27:40: Aidan's different perspective on rivalry games
►31:30: "Nastiness" on the field
►35:15: Is Aidan your brother?
►37:30: Team goals vs. personal goals
►41:10: Training at TB12
►43:40: Skimming through social media
►47:45: "Worst defensive line in the last 10 years"
►51:30: Setting an example for the family
Chris Hutchinson
