LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Former Michigan defensive lineman and All-American Chris Hutchinson is the guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Hutchinson was the Wolverines' defensive lineman of the year in 1992, won five Big Ten championships from 1988-1992 and was 4-0-1 against Ohio State.

His son, Aidan, is a sophomore defensive end with Michigan. 

Here are highlights from Angelique's interview with Chris Hutchinson:

1:30: Watching Aidan play

6:40: "Overachieving" at Michigan

10:00: Studying film on an iPad

11:20: Unbeaten streak against Ohio State

14:10: Growing up with The Game

16:20: Greg Mattison's move to Ohio State

22:20: 1-3-1 record against Notre Dame

27:40: Aidan's different perspective on rivalry games

31:30: "Nastiness" on the field

35:15: Is Aidan your brother?

37:30: Team goals vs. personal goals

41:10: Training at TB12

43:40: Skimming through social media

47:45: "Worst defensive line in the last 10 years" 

51:30: Setting an example for the family

Podcast archive

►Chris Hutchinson

Chris Wormley

Jake Long

Doug Skene

Pat Forde

John Bacon

Jim McElwain

Warde Manuel

Les Miles

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/view-from-the-press-box/2019/10/24/view-press-box-podcast-ex-wolverine-chris-hutchinson/4079993002/