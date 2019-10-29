Big Ten Network football analyst Howard Griffith is the guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Griffith played his college football at Illinois (1987-1990) and was a running back in the NFL for 10 years (1991-2001) with Indianapolis, the L.A. Rams, Carolina and he was a two-time Super Bowl champion with Denver.

Howard Griffith is a football analyst with the Big Ten Network. (Photo: Twitter/Howard Griffith)

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Griffith:

► 1:30: Watching his son Houston at Notre Dame

► 4:50: Set NCAA record with eight TDs against Southern Illinois in 1990

► 6:20: Origins of his nickname "The Human Plough"

► 7:40: Breaking down game film

► 12:00: Josh Gattis

► 13:40: Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins

► 17:40 Shea Patterson

► 20:20: Don Brown

► 27:00: Mark Dantonio

► 29:30: Ohio State after Urban Meyer

► 34:30: Minnesota buying into P.J. Fleck's message

► 39:10: East vs. West divisions

► 42:10: Transfer portal

► 46:10: NCAA to permit athletes to cash in on name, image, likeness

► 52:20: Big Ten Network preparation

