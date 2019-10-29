View from the Press Box podcast: BTN analyst Howard Griffith
Big Ten Network football analyst Howard Griffith is the guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."
Griffith played his college football at Illinois (1987-1990) and was a running back in the NFL for 10 years (1991-2001) with Indianapolis, the L.A. Rams, Carolina and he was a two-time Super Bowl champion with Denver.
Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Griffith:
► 1:30: Watching his son Houston at Notre Dame
► 4:50: Set NCAA record with eight TDs against Southern Illinois in 1990
► 6:20: Origins of his nickname "The Human Plough"
► 7:40: Breaking down game film
► 12:00: Josh Gattis
► 13:40: Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins
► 17:40 Shea Patterson
► 20:20: Don Brown
► 27:00: Mark Dantonio
► 29:30: Ohio State after Urban Meyer
► 34:30: Minnesota buying into P.J. Fleck's message
► 39:10: East vs. West divisions
► 42:10: Transfer portal
► 46:10: NCAA to permit athletes to cash in on name, image, likeness
► 52:20: Big Ten Network preparation
