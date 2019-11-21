Mike Hart, Michigan's all-time leading rusher and now in his third season as Indiana's running backs coach, is Angelique S. Chengelis' guest on this week's edition of "View from the Press Box."

They talk about Saturday's game between Michigan and Indiana in Bloomington as well as issues facing athletes today like the transfer portal and fair pay to play.

Mike Hart runs against Michigan State in the 2007 game. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Hart:

► 1:15: "Building the correct way" at Indiana

► 6:00: Hoosiers improved with 7-3 record

► 9:45: Ex-Wolverine Nick Sheridan coaching tight ends

► 12:15: Trap games are "media driven"

► 15:10: Preparing for Don Brown's defense

► 18:00: "Good and bad" with the transfer portal

► 25:30: Dealing with social media issues

► 30:00: Angelique teaches Hart about Twitter

► 32:20: Drawing the line on paying money to athletes

► 37:40: Recruiting lifeblood of the program

► 40:00: Coaching at UM "doesn't cross my mind"

► 44:45: Not just the "Little Brother" guy

