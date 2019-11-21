LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Mike Hart, Michigan's all-time leading rusher and now in his third season as Indiana's running backs coach, is Angelique S. Chengelis' guest on this week's edition of "View from the Press Box."

They talk about Saturday's game between Michigan and Indiana in Bloomington as well as issues facing athletes today like the transfer portal and fair pay to play.

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Hart:

1:15: "Building the correct way" at Indiana

6:00: Hoosiers improved with 7-3 record

9:45: Ex-Wolverine Nick Sheridan coaching tight ends

12:15: Trap games are "media driven"

15:10: Preparing for Don Brown's defense

18:00: "Good and bad" with the transfer portal

25:30: Dealing with social media issues

30:00: Angelique teaches Hart about Twitter

32:20: Drawing the line on paying money to athletes

37:40: Recruiting lifeblood of the program

40:00: Coaching at UM "doesn't cross my mind"

44:45: Not just the "Little Brother" guy

