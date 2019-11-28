LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Michigan radio analyst and former Wolverine Dan Dierdorf and Columbus Dispatch reporter Bill Rabinowitz are this week's guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

They talk about Saturday's game between Michigan and unbeaten arch-rival Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon. Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interviews:

1:20: 50-year anniversary of 1969 Michigan-Ohio State game

2:50: Meeting Bo Schembechler for the first time

6:30: Schembechler's influence

13:15: Facing Ohio State's Woody Hayes

18:50: Radio vs. TV broadcasts

25:00: Brian Griese "infatuation"

36:40: Greg Mattison's move to Columbus

42:15: Offensive line strategy

50:00: Stopping defensive end Chase Young

56:30: View from the 50-yard line

60:00: Columbus Dispatch reporter Bill Rabinowitz

68:30: Ohio State 7-0 vs. Michigan

73:10: Coach Ryan Day's first year

84:20: Juggernaut Buckeyes

90:15: Urban Meyer

97:30: Mistake-prone Shea Patterson

102:15: Predictions

