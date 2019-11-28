Michigan radio analyst and former Wolverine Dan Dierdorf and Columbus Dispatch reporter Bill Rabinowitz are this week's guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

They talk about Saturday's game between Michigan and unbeaten arch-rival Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon. Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interviews:

Buy Photo University of Michigan color commentator Dan Dierdorf is a guest on Angelique Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box." (Photo: Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News)

► 1:20: 50-year anniversary of 1969 Michigan-Ohio State game

► 2:50: Meeting Bo Schembechler for the first time

► 6:30: Schembechler's influence

► 13:15: Facing Ohio State's Woody Hayes

► 18:50: Radio vs. TV broadcasts

► 25:00: Brian Griese "infatuation"

► 36:40: Greg Mattison's move to Columbus

► 42:15: Offensive line strategy

► 50:00: Stopping defensive end Chase Young

► 56:30: View from the 50-yard line

► 60:00: Columbus Dispatch reporter Bill Rabinowitz

► 68:30: Ohio State 7-0 vs. Michigan

► 73:10: Coach Ryan Day's first year

► 84:20: Juggernaut Buckeyes

► 90:15: Urban Meyer

► 97:30: Mistake-prone Shea Patterson

► 102:15: Predictions

