University of Michigan regent Jordan Acker is the guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Acker, 35, is vocal when it comes to his political views and his advocacy for student-athlete rights, is passionate about Michigan athletics and also has opinions on how local sports coverage could be enhanced.

Jordan Acker (Photo: Courtesy of Jordan Acker law firm)

Acker joined his family business and practices law at Goodman Acker in Southfield. He is responsible for the firm’s business development.

After graduating from Michigan in 2006, he earned his law degree from American University-Washington College of Law in 2010. He worked for the Michigan Democratic Party as deputy communications director after graduating from Michigan and after moving to Washington, worked as a communications aide to the House Judiciary Committee.

Acker served as an associate in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel before being appointed by President Barack Obama to a position at the Department of Homeland Security. He then returned to Michigan to practice law.

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Acker:

►3:10: Background growing up in Huntington Woods

►8:30: On becoming a regent

►18:10: The importance of an elected position

►22:30: Chris Webber part of Michigan basketball history

►25:20: The role of a regent

►28:10: One-time transfer rule

►33:40: Name, image and likeness of athletes

►44:20: The branding of Michigan

►48:00: Jim Harbaugh "the best fit for this university"

►53:40: Seven years left on Acker's term

