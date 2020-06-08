LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

ER doctor and former Wolverine Chris Hutchinson is the guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

A graduate of the University of Michigan medical school and the Big Ten defensive lineman of the year in 1992, Hutchinson has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Beaumont Royal Oak emergency room.

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Hutchinson:

3:10: Emergency medicine training

4:30: Importance of quarantine

7:00: Shortage of protective equipment

10:20: Safety precautions

13:10: COVID-19 symptoms

15:25: Life-support measures

19:30: Dealing with death

23:40: Life in the ER

27:30: Taking a 25% pay cut

33:30: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's response 

39:40: Wearing masks in high-risk areas

45:10: Waiting for a vaccine  

49:20: Comfortable with continuing college football   

54:20: Testing on campus

59:30: Pressures of staying healthy

64:10: Aidan Hutchinson's motivation

71:30: Evaluating football protocols

78:40: Preparing for a second wave

