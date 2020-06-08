View from the Press Box podcast: ER doctor, ex-Wolverine Chris Hutchinson
ER doctor and former Wolverine Chris Hutchinson is the guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."
A graduate of the University of Michigan medical school and the Big Ten defensive lineman of the year in 1992, Hutchinson has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Beaumont Royal Oak emergency room.
Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Hutchinson:
►3:10: Emergency medicine training
►4:30: Importance of quarantine
►7:00: Shortage of protective equipment
►10:20: Safety precautions
►13:10: COVID-19 symptoms
►15:25: Life-support measures
►19:30: Dealing with death
►23:40: Life in the ER
►27:30: Taking a 25% pay cut
►33:30: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's response
►39:40: Wearing masks in high-risk areas
►45:10: Waiting for a vaccine
►49:20: Comfortable with continuing college football
►54:20: Testing on campus
►59:30: Pressures of staying healthy
►64:10: Aidan Hutchinson's motivation
►71:30: Evaluating football protocols
►78:40: Preparing for a second wave
Bonus coverage
►View from the Press Box Facebook page
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments