ER doctor and former Wolverine Chris Hutchinson is the guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

A graduate of the University of Michigan medical school and the Big Ten defensive lineman of the year in 1992, Hutchinson has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Beaumont Royal Oak emergency room.

Buy Photo Chris Hutchinson is an emergency room doctor at Beaumont Royal Oak. “You just have to put your head down,” he says. (Photo: Special to The Detroit News)

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Hutchinson:

►3:10: Emergency medicine training

►4:30: Importance of quarantine

►7:00: Shortage of protective equipment

►10:20: Safety precautions

►13:10: COVID-19 symptoms

►15:25: Life-support measures

►19:30: Dealing with death

►23:40: Life in the ER

►27:30: Taking a 25% pay cut

►33:30: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's response

►39:40: Wearing masks in high-risk areas

►45:10: Waiting for a vaccine

►49:20: Comfortable with continuing college football

►54:20: Testing on campus

►59:30: Pressures of staying healthy

►64:10: Aidan Hutchinson's motivation

►71:30: Evaluating football protocols

►78:40: Preparing for a second wave

Bonus coverage

►View from the Press Box Facebook page

►Michigan videos

►Michigan photos

►Michigan newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/view-from-the-press-box/2020/06/08/view-press-box-podcast-er-doctor-ex-wolverine-chris-hutchinson/3173744001/