Former Wolverines wide receiver David Terrell is this week's guest on Angelique Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Terrell was the first player in Michigan history to have multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons (1,130 yards in 2000 and 1,038 yards in 2001) and played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos from 2001-2007.

Michigan wide receiver David Terrell pulls in a 27-yard touchdown pass in front of Indiana cornerback Marcus Floyd at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor in 2000. (Photo: DUANE BURLESON, AP)

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Terrell:

►1:10: Wearing No. 1 at Michigan

►3:40: Quarantined in Chicago

►9:10: Coaching tricks of the trade

►15:30: Growing up in Richmond, Virginia

►22:10: Teaching the younger generation about racism

Buy Photo Former Michigan receiver David Terrell was the eighth overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2001. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

►29:40: Learning about slavery in school

►37:20: Supporting Barack Obama

►46:10: "Coming together as a Black race"

►57:30: Back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

►68:00: Coach Lloyd Carr hated losing bowl games

►74:40: Playing intramural basketball at UM

►81:15: Advice for Jim Harbaugh

