Former Wolverines wide receiver David Terrell is this week's guest on Angelique Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Terrell was the first player in Michigan history to have multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons (1,130 yards in 2000 and 1,038 yards in 2001) and played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos from 2001-2007.

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Terrell:

1:10: Wearing No. 1 at Michigan

3:40: Quarantined in Chicago

9:10: Coaching tricks of the trade

15:30: Growing up in Richmond, Virginia

22:10: Teaching the younger generation about racism

29:40: Learning about slavery in school

37:20: Supporting Barack Obama

46:10: "Coming together as a Black race"

57:30: Back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

68:00: Coach Lloyd Carr hated losing bowl games

74:40: Playing intramural basketball at UM

81:15: Advice for Jim Harbaugh

