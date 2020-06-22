Former Michigan running back Chris Howard and Glenn Higgins are Angelique Chengelis' guests on this week's View from the Press Box podcast.

Howard and Higgins co-host "The Player and the Fan," a weekly podcast which includes views on the state of Michigan football.

Michigan running back Chris Howard was part of three victories in his four seasons playing for the Wolverines.

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Howard and Higgins:

►2:30: Angelique's best seat in The Big House

►11:30: Origins of "The Player and the Fan" podcast

►18:40: Howard's mother recounts racial incident

►22:45: Refreshing to see peaceful protests

►28:10: Watching "Rosewood" with UM teammates

►34:20: Lack of black college football coaches

►37:10: Jim Harbaugh encourages student-athletes to speak up

►43:50: Name image likeness applauded

►52:30: New era of powerful athletes

►61:10: History of Michigan running backs

►69:20: Josh Gattis aims for less predictable offense

►77:15: Higgins makes Harbaugh candle

►88:10: No closing the gab on the Buckeyes

►95:40: Dylan McCaffrey vs. Joe Milton

