Former Wolverine and deputy sheriff Thomas Guynes is this week's guest on Angelique Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Guynes was an offensive lineman with the University of Michigan from 1994-1996 and is now a deputy sheriff in the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department.

In the first half of the interview, he talks about football and takes the current team/program to task. In the second half, he discusses being a Black cop in the midst of the current racial upheaval.

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Guynes:

1:10: Doing the splits at six-foot-five, 290-310 pounds

4:30: Blocking for high-stepping Tyrone Wheatley against Penn State

8:30: Offensive-line play "a ballet of violence"

11:45: "Going to battle" with center Rod Payne

13:30: Recruited by assistant coach Les Miles

18:10: "Schembechler Hall is not immune to cultural and social changes"

22:20: Learn to beat "that team from down south"

25:25: "I question a lot of our senior leadership"

29:10: Being "called out" by coach Lloyd Carr

33:30: "No fun being up by 50 points at halftime"

38:10: Police internship with ex-Wolverine Don Coleman

43:20: Addressing police and judicial reform 

49:40: Disparities in treating suspects

54:15: Defunding the police

58:40: Black Lives Matter

63:15: How to better serve the community

69:45: Keep traffic stops short

75:45: Difficult for proactive policing 

81:20: Culture of law enforcement

