Former Wolverine and deputy sheriff Thomas Guynes is this week's guest on Angelique Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Guynes was an offensive lineman with the University of Michigan from 1994-1996 and is now a deputy sheriff in the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department.

Buy Photo Thomas Guynes competes in a Michigan alumni flag football game in 2013. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

In the first half of the interview, he talks about football and takes the current team/program to task. In the second half, he discusses being a Black cop in the midst of the current racial upheaval.

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Guynes:

►1:10: Doing the splits at six-foot-five, 290-310 pounds

►4:30: Blocking for high-stepping Tyrone Wheatley against Penn State

►8:30: Offensive-line play "a ballet of violence"

►11:45: "Going to battle" with center Rod Payne

►13:30: Recruited by assistant coach Les Miles

►18:10: "Schembechler Hall is not immune to cultural and social changes"

►22:20: Learn to beat "that team from down south"

►25:25: "I question a lot of our senior leadership"

►29:10: Being "called out" by coach Lloyd Carr

►33:30: "No fun being up by 50 points at halftime"

Buy Photo Thomas Guynes: "We have to be those stalwarts of normalcy.” (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

►38:10: Police internship with ex-Wolverine Don Coleman

►43:20: Addressing police and judicial reform

►49:40: Disparities in treating suspects

►54:15: Defunding the police

►58:40: Black Lives Matter

►63:15: How to better serve the community

►69:45: Keep traffic stops short

►75:45: Difficult for proactive policing

►81:20: Culture of law enforcement

