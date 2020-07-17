Former Michigan quarterback Steven Threet is Angelique Chengelis' guest on this week's View from the Press Box podcast.

In 2008, Threet completed 102-of-200 passes for 1,105 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions for coach Rich Rodriguez and the Wolverines (3-9).

Michigan quarterback Steven Threet celebrates after defeating Wisconsin 27-25 at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 27, 2008. (David Guralnick/Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Threet:

►:30: Wearing No. 10 with the Wolverines

►2:25: High school football in Adrian, Michigan

►5:10: Transfering to Michigan from Georgia Tech

►8:30: Being Tim Tebow on the scout team

►11:10: "All about winning" at Michigan

►14:30: In the quarterback room

Buy Photo Michigan backup QB David Cone, from left, head coach Rich Rodriguez and QB Steven Threet stand on the sideline during a 16-6 victor over Miami of Ohio at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 6, 2008. (John Greilick/Detroit News) (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

►18:00: "Surprised" Lloyd Carr wasn't going to coach

►19:40: Running the spread offense under Rich Rodriguez

►23:30: "Got crushed" physically at Michigan

►27:10: Throwing a pick-six against Toledo

►31:20: Quarterback Nick Sheridan "like a confidant"

►35:30: Rodriguez "wasn't used to . . . Michigan mentality"

►39:50: Unaccustomed to extra attention

►42:10: The process of transferring

►44:10: "I don't think he (Rodriguez) would talk to me now"

►48:30: One-time transfer rule "makes a lot of sense"

►51:50: Not always "about playing time"

►54:10: "Pretty chill" about transfer to Arizona State

►56:30: "Wished I had been given different information to decide on"

►58:00: "I had five or six concussions on record" but had at least 15 concussions

►60:20: Career-ending concussion against UCLA

►63:10: "Targeting rule better than no targeting rule"

►64:30: "I've had a headache for nearly every day for 10 years"

►67:00: Forwarding the cause of brain injuries

►70:10: "Hitting in the chest isn't safe either"

►71:30: "I would never let my son play football"

►74:10: Dealing with side effects

►75:00: Life in the fashion business

►79:45: "No rainbows without rain"

►83:30: "Go Blue, forever"

