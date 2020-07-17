LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Former Michigan quarterback Steven Threet is Angelique Chengelis' guest on this week's View from the Press Box podcast.

In 2008, Threet completed 102-of-200 passes for 1,105 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions for coach Rich Rodriguez and the Wolverines (3-9).

Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Threet:

:30: Wearing No. 10 with the Wolverines

2:25: High school football in Adrian, Michigan

5:10: Transfering to Michigan from Georgia Tech

8:30: Being Tim Tebow on the scout team

11:10: "All about winning" at Michigan

14:30: In the quarterback room

18:00: "Surprised" Lloyd Carr wasn't going to coach

19:40: Running the spread offense under Rich Rodriguez

23:30: "Got crushed" physically at Michigan

27:10: Throwing a pick-six against Toledo

31:20: Quarterback Nick Sheridan "like a confidant"

35:30: Rodriguez "wasn't used to . . . Michigan mentality"

39:50: Unaccustomed to extra attention

42:10: The process of transferring

44:10: "I don't think he (Rodriguez) would talk to me now"

48:30: One-time transfer rule "makes a lot of sense"

51:50: Not always "about playing time"

54:10: "Pretty chill" about transfer to Arizona State

56:30: "Wished I had been given different information to decide on"

58:00: "I had five or six concussions on record" but had at least 15 concussions

60:20: Career-ending concussion against UCLA

63:10: "Targeting rule better than no targeting rule"

64:30: "I've had a headache for nearly every day for 10 years"

67:00: Forwarding the cause of brain injuries

70:10: "Hitting in the chest isn't safe either"

71:30: "I would never let my son play football"

74:10: Dealing with side effects

75:00: Life in the fashion business

79:45: "No rainbows without rain"

83:30: "Go Blue, forever"

