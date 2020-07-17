View from the Press Box podcast: Ex-Wolverines QB Steven Threet
Former Michigan quarterback Steven Threet is Angelique Chengelis' guest on this week's View from the Press Box podcast.
In 2008, Threet completed 102-of-200 passes for 1,105 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions for coach Rich Rodriguez and the Wolverines (3-9).
Here are some of the highlights of Angelique's interview with Threet:
►:30: Wearing No. 10 with the Wolverines
►2:25: High school football in Adrian, Michigan
►5:10: Transfering to Michigan from Georgia Tech
►8:30: Being Tim Tebow on the scout team
►11:10: "All about winning" at Michigan
►14:30: In the quarterback room
►18:00: "Surprised" Lloyd Carr wasn't going to coach
►19:40: Running the spread offense under Rich Rodriguez
►23:30: "Got crushed" physically at Michigan
►27:10: Throwing a pick-six against Toledo
►31:20: Quarterback Nick Sheridan "like a confidant"
►35:30: Rodriguez "wasn't used to . . . Michigan mentality"
►39:50: Unaccustomed to extra attention
►42:10: The process of transferring
►44:10: "I don't think he (Rodriguez) would talk to me now"
►48:30: One-time transfer rule "makes a lot of sense"
►51:50: Not always "about playing time"
►54:10: "Pretty chill" about transfer to Arizona State
►56:30: "Wished I had been given different information to decide on"
►58:00: "I had five or six concussions on record" but had at least 15 concussions
►60:20: Career-ending concussion against UCLA
►63:10: "Targeting rule better than no targeting rule"
►64:30: "I've had a headache for nearly every day for 10 years"
►67:00: Forwarding the cause of brain injuries
►70:10: "Hitting in the chest isn't safe either"
►71:30: "I would never let my son play football"
►74:10: Dealing with side effects
►75:00: Life in the fashion business
►79:45: "No rainbows without rain"
►83:30: "Go Blue, forever"
