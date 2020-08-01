Michigan football players Adam Shibley, Jake McCurry and Jess Speight are the guests this week on Angelique Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

The trio are helping to outfit youth football players in the Midwest with a non-profit organization called "TUFF: The Uniform Funding Foundation."

Jake McCurry is one of three Michigan players who are helping to outfit youth football players in the Midwest with a non-profit organization called "TUFF: The Uniform Funding Foundation." (Photo: Tony Ding, AP)

Here are some of the highlights from Angelique's conversation with Shibley, McCurry and Speight.

►1:05: Explaining TUFF: The Uniform Funding Foundation

►4:20: Launching the non-profit organization

►8:40: Outfitting players between the ages of 8-14

►10:45: Raised about $60,000 with costs $110 per player

Adam Shibley is one of the guests this week on Angelique Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box." (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

►14:40: Taking a pair of gloves or cleats for granted

►18:20: Growing the foundation in the future

►22:10: Expanding student-athlete partnerships

►26:50: Michigan platform for making connections

Michigan defensive lineman Jess Speight runs with his teammates to celebrate after beating Notre Dame at Michigan Stadium in 2019. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

►29:20: Establishing mentoring program

►34:20: Pandemic allowed to find more donations

►38:10: Wolverines back practising

►42:22: GoFundMe page on social media

