Michigan football players Adam Shibley, Jake McCurry and Jess Speight are the guests this week on Angelique Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

The trio are helping to outfit youth football players in the Midwest with a non-profit organization called "TUFF: The Uniform Funding Foundation."

Here are some of the highlights from Angelique's conversation with Shibley, McCurry and Speight.

1:05: Explaining TUFF: The Uniform Funding Foundation

4:20: Launching the non-profit organization

8:40: Outfitting players between the ages of 8-14  

10:45: Raised about $60,000 with costs $110 per player

14:40: Taking a pair of gloves or cleats for granted

18:20: Growing the foundation in the future

22:10: Expanding student-athlete partnerships

26:50: Michigan platform for making connections

29:20: Establishing mentoring program

34:20: Pandemic allowed to find more donations 

38:10: Wolverines back practising 

42:22: GoFundMe page on social media

