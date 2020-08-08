Former Michigan wide receiver and West Bloomfield high school coach Ron Bellamy is this week's guest on Angelique Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Here are some of the highlights from Angelique's wide-ranging conversation with Bellamy:

►1:05: Game ball from Tom Brady's last UM game

►4:10: Brady "destined" for greatness

►6:20: Recruited to Michigan

►10:00: Scholarship offer from Bob Davie at Notre Dame

►13:20: Drew Henson-Ohio State curse

Ron Bellamy, head coach of West Bloomfield High, walks the side line in the first half against Clarkston. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

►15:30: Racial issues in Louisiana

►19:10: George Floyd significance

►23:50: Lack of opportunities for black coaches

►27:00: Judged by the actions of others

►31:20: Teaching second-grade math at home

►34:30: Face-timing with Jim Harbaugh

►37:45: Greg Mattison returns to West Bloomfield

►41:30: Ohio State 62, Michigan 39

Buy Photo Ron Bellamy (Photo: Dave Reginek, The Detroit News)

►44:10: Diversity of universities

►47:40: Clearing the air with Mel Tucker

►52:20: Recruiting Donovan Edwards

►59:45: Reduced high school football season

►63:10: Success at West Bloomfield

►69:20: Teaching tapes

►74:00: Football in the family

