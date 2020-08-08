LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Former Michigan wide receiver and West Bloomfield high school coach Ron Bellamy is this week's guest on Angelique Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Here are some of the highlights from Angelique's wide-ranging conversation with Bellamy:

1:05: Game ball from Tom Brady's last UM game

4:10: Brady "destined" for greatness

6:20: Recruited to Michigan

10:00: Scholarship offer from Bob Davie at Notre Dame

13:20: Drew Henson-Ohio State curse

15:30: Racial issues in Louisiana

19:10: George Floyd significance

23:50: Lack of opportunities for black coaches

27:00: Judged by the actions of others 

31:20: Teaching second-grade math at home

34:30: Face-timing with Jim Harbaugh

37:45: Greg Mattison returns to West Bloomfield

41:30: Ohio State 62, Michigan 39

44:10: Diversity of universities

47:40: Clearing the air with Mel Tucker

52:20: Recruiting Donovan Edwards

59:45: Reduced high school football season

63:10: Success at West Bloomfield

69:20: Teaching tapes

74:00: Football in the family

