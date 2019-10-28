(Trouble with the audio embed? Listen at SoundCloud or Apple Podcasts)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors Co. netted members a healthy set of economics – on pay and bonuses, profit-sharing and continuing Cadillac health-care coverage. But it didn’t repatriate production from Mexico, didn’t reverse plant closings in three states and didn’t seriously address the threat to union jobs posed by electrification of new lineups. That’s a challenge to be confronted by someone else. What a surprise.

