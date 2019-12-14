Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics — and what it all means. This week, Howes says surreal juxtaposition of Democrats moving ahead with impeachment of President Donald Trump and even as reach agreement with him on a replacement for NAFTA proves there are no coincidences in politics.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/weekend-essay/2019/12/14/podcast-howes-says-there-no-coincidences-politics/4413538002/