Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics — and what it all means. This week, Howes says President Donald Trump chose Michigan to counter the House impeachment vote because the state is shaping up to be a linchpin in his 2020 re-election effort. The signs are there: NBC News is tracking voter sentiment in and around Grand Rapids; the White House is tracking the votes of the state's Democratic members of Congress; Attorney General William Barr is touting a federal anti-violent crime partnership in Detroit; and Trump is taking his message to the heart of the industrial Midwest — often.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/weekend-essay/2019/12/21/howes-says-mi-shaping-up-pivotal-2020/2714729001/