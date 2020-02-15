Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics — and what it all means. This week, Howes says Michigan State University's chaotic search for a new football coach demonstrates two things: the Spartans are willing to spend big to try and stay competitive, and the trustees are once again showing zero understanding of the difference between management and governance. And all that does is reinforce the perception that the only locus of power at MSU is the trustees’ board room. It shouldn’t work this way on a properly functioning board.

