Podcast: Howes says Wayne State board dysfunction makes case for reform
Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics — and what it all means. This week, Howes says the governance of Wayne State University is so screwed up that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's bi-partisan legislative leaders felt compelled to write the trustees a letter. The request? To "make the right decision" and establish a code of conduct or risk the Higher Learning Commission yanking the school's accreditation. It's absurd. The continuing antics, the meddling, the preening for media attention are a screaming billboard to prospective academic talent. The message is: “Don’t come here!”
► Previous podcasts: Hear more from Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments