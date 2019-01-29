Job-seeking engineers need look no further than Ann Arbor for a worthwhile career in the tech industry

Innovation, technology, growth and progress: These words are often subconsciously associated with hubs like Silicon Valley and New York City for their vibrant startup scenes. Yet countless brilliant tech companies thrive between the coasts, a trend that is far from new or waning. Take Ann Arbor as a successful example: This Michigan city has fostered innovation for decades thanks to top schools like the University of Michigan. It has more recently been recognized as a flourishing tech hub with significant draws for talented workers.

With the area’s specialties in software and big data, job-hunting engineers will find a plethora of advantages in Ann Arbor. Criteo, a global leader in commerce marketing founded and run by engineers, is one of various local tech businesses that demonstrate this Midwestern city’s ample employment opportunities.

Here are four reasons engineers need look no further than Ann Arbor for a rewarding technology career.

1. Tech talent and opportunity

The earliest roots of the World Wide Web are seeded in Ann Arbor. NSFNET, an advanced research and education networking program, was born out of the University of Michigan and ultimately contributed to the backbone of the Internet we use and enjoy today.

The University of Michigan, which maintains one of the top computer science programs in the country, continues to enrich Ann Arbor’s thriving tech scene with exceptional talent and top-notch research. These factors along with community and capital have contributed to an impressive number of patents, startups and engineering jobs in the region. Companies, in turn, continue to invest in Ann Arbor as a tech-forward startup haven.

2. Job retention and security

Engineers in Ann Arbor find job satisfaction with the level of excellence and their ability to advance in a career that meets their financial needs. Because of the relatively low cost of living (especially in comparison to more “popular” hubs) they can enjoy more carefree lifestyles while saving money, avoiding long commutes and even buying homes. Employers, who appreciate the immense talent pool and loyalty in the area, offer good benefits, lively working environments and job security.

Ann Arbor’s access to world-class talent is matched by a high retention for senior engineers. Criteo’s offer-acceptance and retention rates, for instance, are particularly high in this location. Ann Arbor’s desirability as a workplace relative to other local options is surely one reason, as is the company’s commitment to a dynamic and satisfied workforce.

3. Work-life balance

Hard-working engineers experience greater job satisfaction when they are afforded sensible work-life balance. (Photo: Getty Images)

An innovation hub with Midwestern sensibilities can provide the best of both worlds for engineers and other tech employees. Unlike its more cut-throat costal counterparts, work-life balance in Ann Arbor is more of a rule than an exception, and one prioritized by companies like Criteo.

Work-life balance improves productivity and retention for everyone, among other benefits. Companies that understand this reap the rewards, but location matters too: With its affordable housing, fantastic education and easy commute options, Ann Arbor makes an attractive spot. Toss in a spirited community and a charming downtown with parks, shopping and restaurants and you have all the ingredients for a satisfying, balanced life.

4. Global meets local

Ann Arbor’s time zone is the same as New York City’s, three time zones ahead of the Bay Area. This means there is far more overlap between working hours here and in Europe, a benefit for those who want to make an international impact and collaborate with colleagues overseas. As more and more companies conduct business online, a Manhattan zip code is far from necessary to work at a globally recognized company.

When you are part of a global company, the ability to connect with colleagues across the world is often vital, a position Criteo firmly supports. Incubated in Paris with 2,700 employees worldwide, the Ann Arbor office maintains a small office feel and sense of community with the framework and support of a global corporation. Employees who want to expand their horizons are encouraged to visit and work in offices abroad, but many choose to stay in Ann Arbor for each of these reasons and more.

It’s clear that Ann Arbor is more than a college town, but a land of opportunity where one need not sacrifice life’s small joys for a larger-than-life career.

