This summer, the artwork of 35 students from the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) will grace the office walls of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, as part of an ongoing partnership between the Detroit Institute of Arts and DPSCD. This year marks the 82nd Detroit Public Schools Community District Student Exhibition at the DIA, which showcases pieces from some of the most talented young artists in the area. But new for this year, a select number were chosen to hang in this exciting new venue.

“This is a special partnership with DPSCD and the AG’s office and we are thrilled about this opportunity to highlight student artwork in the Capital City,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director. “The DIA has featured thousands of works of art by Detroit students over the past 82 years – including paintings, prints, drawings, photography, ceramics, video installations and jewelry. We’re proud select art from the exhibition will be showcased at the Attorney General’s office for the summer.”

Savannah Lopez Beauty Of Color Mixed Media Grade 7 Law Elementary Teacher: Vernita Walker (Photo: Courtesy Detroit Institute of Arts)

The DIA selected 35 pieces from the 200 that were part of the exhibition. The art will be on view at the G. Mennen Williams Building in Lansing from July through October.

“The artistic expression of these exceptionally talented students is truly remarkable,” said Nessel. “I am proud to partner with the DIA and DPSCD to showcase the extraordinary skills of these young artists. I look forward to boasting about their work in our offices.”

Attorney General Nessel’s office will welcome the student artists and their teachers and families to Lansing in the fall for a reception and special tour of the Capitol building. The DIA will provide free transportation for the group.

Bryant Pillars Moonlight Painting Grade 9 Detroit School of Arts Teacher: Kim Hildebrandt-Hall (Photo: Courtesy Detroit Institute of Arts)

“One cannot see our students' artwork at the Detroit Institute of Arts and not be impressed with their talent and insight,” said Nikolai Vitti, superintendent at DPSCD. “It was an honor to know that our Attorney General plans to display that same work this summer. More importantly, it is a great opportunity for our students to once again have their work showcased.”

The partnership between the DIA and the Detroit Public Schools Community District is the longest continuous relationship the DIA has with an educational organization. Many of the students whose work has been featured have pursued successful careers in the arts, including New York-based fashion designer Tracy Reese, who has dressed the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Mario Moore, a New York-based artist whose works have been shown in exhibitions across the country.

Aniya Thomas A doll to tell my worries to Mixed Media - 3D Grade 2 Thurgood Marshall Elementary School Teacher: Pamela Bartz (Photo: Courtesy Detroit Institute of Arts)

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), one of the premier art museums in the United States, is home to more than 60,000 works that comprise a multicultural survey of human creativity from ancient times through the 21st century. From the first Van Gogh painting to enter a U.S. museum (Self-Portrait, 1887), to Diego Rivera's world-renowned Detroit Industry murals (1932–33), the DIA’s collection is known for its quality, range and depth. The DIA’s mission is to create opportunities for all visitors to find personal meaning in art individually and with each other. Admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

Programs are made possible with support from residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

