Wine is very versatile. You can pair it with your favorite holiday meal, give it as a gift, or celebrate a special occasion with it. And, the variety! Where do you begin?

Well, Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market’s wine steward, Paul, has just the right suggestions. Joe’s has a wide selection of wines from all around the world and many choices from Michigan. So whatever the occasion, they have a bottle of wine to fit every palate and pocketbook.

Paul suggests starting your holiday dinner off with a little bubbly. A few choices of sparkling wines are Cava from Spain, Prosecco from Italy, and the quintessential celebratory wine, Champagne from France. Just toast the holiday and dive into those appetizers!

Paul’s Tip #1: Try serving the bubbly in a white wine glass. It allows it to breathe better than using a fluted glass.

Is it Time for Dinner Yet?

If you’re like most people, you’ll be serving turkey for the holidays, and Joe’s Meat and Seafood Market has the freshest turkeys available. You’ll have to order ahead of time because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Paul’s Tip #2: You don’t have to serve red wine with red meat or white wine with fish, seafood, or white meat.

Turkey is a versatile bird with great texture. Some great choices of wine would be Beaujolais Nouveau, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Chablis, Zinfandel, Sauvignon Blanc, Gertzweiner, and since you have that bottle of bubbly already, you can serve it as well!

Joe’s suggests having one white and one red at meals for your guests to choose their favorite. The best that could happen is that you will introduce them to a new wine selection.

Are you thinking of grilling a beef tenderloin, roasting a standing rib roast, baking a leg of lamb, or perhaps slow-cooking a brisket? The folks over at Joe’s have the freshest USDA Prime and choice meats. They also have the largest meat counter in the area. It’s 60’ long – so there are more meat and seafood options to choose from and enjoy!

Paul’s Tip #3: Match the weight and texture of the wine to the texture of your meat.

When you’re talking about matching wines with meat, Cabernet Sauvignon is the most popular suggestion, but you don’t have to stick to that selection, do you? Now’s the opportunity to impress, surprise, or delight your guests’ palates with something new or similar to their favorites. You’ve got this!

Joe Maiorana, the owner of Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market, suggests Marauder Dark Arts to accompany any hearty meat. It’s a bold, dark, and brawny beauty produced from a blend of Syrah and Petite Sirah. It’s one of his favorites and stands equal to the richness of the meat.

Another option to pair with meat is a rich, full-bodied Malbec. It has a dark fruit flavor with a smoky finish. Or try a full-bodied Syrah/Shiraz for your lamb, pork, or cured meats. Paul suggests pairing a Chenin Blanc with a leaner, tender red meat such as filet mignon. If bold is what you crave, try Nero d’Avola.

Not serving meat? Serving a potato kugel instead? Try a light, fragrant Pinot Noir. Pair your latkes and sour cream with an unoaked Chardonnay.

Paul’s Tip #4: Break the rules with your wine pairings – doing so could help you discover more exciting and unexpected flavors than you’ve ever tasted.

Don’t Forget Dessert – Wines Don’t End When Dinner Does

Dessert wines are a tasty ending to your meal so save room for the dessert pairings.

Wine with pie, you say? You bet! So if you’re going all in for the holidays, you’ll need to pair it with a dessert wine. Paul suggests serving pumpkin pie with 20-year-old Tawny Port. It will match the spices of the pie. If apple pie is your preference try Moscato d’Asti. It’s bubbly, sweet, and has notes of fruit blossoms.

Joe’s has a variety of house-made treats perfect for your holiday. You really need to taste their pies. They are baked daily.

What if your guests aren’t in the mood for wine with dessert? Joe’s café team roasts a variety of fresh beans daily to make a perfect cup to accompany any of their cakes, pies, cookies, and pastries. There are regular and decaf coffees in light, medium and dark roasts.

You Don’t Have to Be a Wine Expert

All you need is the Wine and Beer Department at Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market with its unique stock and one- of-a-kind customer support. Paul and Joe’s team is always ready to help with your holiday selections.

