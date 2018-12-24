Celebrating its one-year anniversary in January, the Lexus Velodrome is the only facility of its kind in North America. (Photo: Lexus Velodrome)

Millions of motorists have seen it; thousands of pedestrians have walked past it and as many cyclists have pedaled by. Rising 60 feet into the horizon, the Lexus Velodrome at I-75 and Mack is not only a striking addition to Detroit’s streetscape, it is a new model for offering fitness, competitive sport and entertainment — all under one huge white dome.

“Our mission is to serve our community,” said Dale Hughes, executive director of the Detroit Fitness Foundation and operator of the Lexus Velodrome. “Every day we strive to make the most and best possible use of our space.”

Set to celebrate its one-year anniversary in January, the Lexus Velodrome is the only facility of its kind in North America. It houses three specific fields of play: an Olympic-style cycling track, a run/walk/skate oval and a fitness studio — plus a whole lot more.

The Lexus Velodrome/Cycling Track

This world class cycling track is a one-tenth mile wood and steel structure, banked 50 degrees in the turns and the playing field for some of the most exciting bike racing on the planet.

“Bringing Pro bike racing back in a big way was always part of the game plan,” said Hughes. “Our fans enjoy one of the most up-close experiences in sport spectating.” Within feet of the racers, spectators have a bird’s eye view of professional athletes pedaling 40+ mph in a dizzying display of human power and pursuit of a win.

The track is not just for the highly skilled. Kids as young as 5, adults older than 80 and every age and skill level between have learned to ride it for fun and fitness — every day. An added plus: Youth 17 and under ride free in a program that includes training, equipment usage, coaching and track time. Some have even become members of the Lexus Velodrome Junior Race Team.

Detroit Fit

This 1200-square-feet fitness studio features a user-friendly bamboo floor and professional instructors who lead a variety of classes from mat Pilates and cardio kick boxing to yoga and more. Classes cost as low as $3 per session.

The facility houses an Olympic-style cycling track, a run/walk/skate oval and a fitness studio. (Photo: Lexus Velodrome)

ET Oval

Encircling the cycling track is a 1/8th-mile oval for runners, walkers and inline skaters. Named after Eddie Tolan, Detroit’s own Olympic Gold Medal sprinter of 1932, the indoor track is the antidote to winter snow and summer rain. Tuesday and Thursday mornings, Detroit senior citizens walk for FREE on the Oval. Regular users pay as little as $3 per use.

And more

The SpokeEasy Lounge serves adult beverages and other refreshments, starting at 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Drink specials and a stellar wine list make it a stand-alone destination for seekers of a unique experience as well as the perfect addition to race watching. We’ve also added Bike Polo and Disc Golf to our list of activities.

The Lexus Velodrome is open for free tours or use 7 days a week. It is located on the Tolan Playfield at 601 Mack Avenue. For more info call 313-265-6725 or visit LexusVelodrome.com.

