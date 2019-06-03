The Michigan Secretary of State’s office is implementing a first-of-its-kind campaign to promote motorcyclist awareness, safety and education among motorists. (Photo: PeopleImages, Getty Images)

“Look Twice. Save a Life.”

That’s the message Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, student driver training instructors and law enforcement officers are sharing as part of a 2019 education campaign to inform motorists in Southeast Michigan and across the state how best to prevent crashes with motorcyclists, including where and when they should be most alert.

“Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties average more than three motorcycle-vehicle crashes every day in peak riding season,” Benson said. “We’re asking every driver in metro Detroit and throughout Michigan to go the extra mile this summer and ‘Look Twice. Save a Life.’”

Metro Detroiters always should drive carefully around motorcyclists — but especially on these local roads with the highest crash rates:

Woodward Avenue between Interstate 94 and Grand Boulevard in Wayne County.

between Interstate 94 and Grand Boulevard in Wayne County. Woodward Avenue between Royal Oak and Birmingham in Oakland County.

between Royal Oak and Birmingham in Oakland County. 8 Mile Road between Mound Road and Livernois Avenue in Wayne County.

between Mound Road and Livernois Avenue in Wayne County. McNichols Road/6 Mile Road between the Lodge and Southfield freeways in Wayne County.

between the Lodge and Southfield freeways in Wayne County. Ford Road between John Daly Street and Telegraph Road in Wayne County.

between John Daly Street and Telegraph Road in Wayne County. Gratiot Avenue between 13 and 14 Mile Roads in Macomb County.

between 13 and 14 Mile Roads in Macomb County. Southfield Road between Fort Street and Interstate 94 in Wayne County.

Motorists who want more detailed information about motorcycle-vehicle crash locations in their region can visit Michigan.gov/LookTwice.

The Secretary of State’s office is implementing a first-of-its-kind campaign to promote motorcyclist awareness, safety and education among motorists. Historically, education campaigns to boost motorcyclists’ safety have focused almost solely on motorcyclists, but Michigan’s other road users are also a part of the equation to make the state’s roads safe for everyone.

The overarching goal of the campaign is to reduce and eliminate motorcyclist injuries and fatalities resulting from motorcycle-vehicle crashes.

Funding for the “Look Twice. Save a Life.” campaign comes from the Motorcycle Safety and Education Fund created by the Michigan Legislature in 2017. The fund includes $2.50 from each original motorcycle endorsement and $2 from each renewal motorcycle endorsement.

Among the campaign priorities is increasing public awareness about where and when these types of crashes are likely to occur.

“Many drivers mistakenly believe most crashes with motorcyclists happen on highways. But, in reality, about 84% of all crashes happen on city streets,” Benson said. “That’s why it’s important to be aware of motorcyclists no matter where you’re driving.”

The vast majority of crashes happen when a vehicle driver is attempting to make a left turn. Often, motorists are waiting for traffic to clear at intersections or to make a turn into a business driveway and either overlook the smaller or obscured motorcyclist behind a larger vehicle, or misjudge its speed and turn in front of the oncoming motorcyclist’s path.

Other trends for drivers to consider include:

Most crashes occur between 4 and 7 p.m., during the rush-hour drive.

Male and female vehicle drivers between ages 20 and 29 who don’t ride motorcycles are most frequently involved.

Alcohol isn’t usually a factor.

The identification of Michigan’s high-priority motorcycle safety corridors is based on a review of crash data that determined the location, frequency and prior actions involved in motorcycle-vehicle crashes. In addition, the state is conducting pre- and post-campaign surveys of Michigan drivers to assess their knowledge, attitudes and behaviors related to sharing the road with motorcycles.

Also boosting the efforts of the “Look Twice. Save a Life.” campaign is a new educational resource developed by the Secretary of State’s office for metro Detroit student driver training companies to help them teach new drivers how to be aware of motorcyclists when they are behind the wheel.

For more information on how you can safely share the road with motorcyclists, visit https://www.michigan.gov/LookTwice.

