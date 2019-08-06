Gender no barrier for these Michigan women building careers in the Professional Trades.

You could say that they’re helping to break the glass ceiling.

But more literally, women entering traditionally male-dominated Professional Trades are in the habit of building things.

They’re also creating a legacy of helping to address the critical shortage of workers to fill high-skilled occupations throughout Michigan.

Projected economic growth, evolving technology and a decline in working-age population means the state will have 545,000 jobs open through 2026, largely in construction, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive and information technology.

The new Going PRO in Michigan campaign, spearheaded by the Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan, aims to elevate the perception of Professional Trades by highlighting that multiple pathways lead to rewarding, well-paying careers.

But then, many women in Professional Trades already know that. We asked a wide variety of them to share their stories and the reasons they love their jobs in order to inspire young women who are exploring career options.

Read on for these working women’s perspectives.

The women in Professional Trades
Courtney Hasse, welder/pipefitter at Michigan State University
Courtney Hasse, welder/pipefitter at Michigan State University “I would tell other women interested in the trades that it’s not easy, but it’s definitely rewarding. You just have to keep a good head on your shoulders and stay focused. Don’t let anyone else put you down.” Photo courtesy of Claire Abendroth
Sheryl Shay, millwright at Michigan State University
Sheryl Shay, millwright at Michigan State University “In my role, I can come in and look at a piece of equipment that is totally messed up and I know what to order, how to fix it and pop it all together. When I turn that switch on and it runs smooth, it’s just like YES.” Photo courtesy of Claire Abendroth
April Toune, mason at Michigan State University
April Toune, mason at Michigan State University “The project in the Children’s Garden was one of my favorites. All the tiles are handmade. It was actually nerve-wracking. It isn’t like if you broke a tile you could just go get a new one. I just love the way it looks.” Photo courtesy of Claire Abendroth
Lindsay Hasse, plumber at Michigan State University
Lindsay Hasse, plumber at Michigan State University “It’s fun to have a skill set that you can take anywhere you go. It’s really rewarding when people can smile about something as simple as having fresh water to drink or that they are able to flush their toilet.” Photo courtesy of Claire Abendroth
Tracy Anderson, gas service worker at Consumers Energy
Tracy Anderson, gas service worker at Consumers Energy “Because I am a first responder, it’s comforting to know our customers can count on us for their safety. We give out a lot of hugs and comfort customers when they have been through very difficult situations.” Photo courtesy of Claire Abendroth
Jordan Cobe, IT at Consumers Energy
Jordan Cobe, IT at Consumers Energy “A lot of people think ‘IT’ and they think it’s boring, but it’s not. We are always working with the newest technology, which is exciting. My passion for solving problems and helping people is what drove me to stay in IT.” Photo courtesy of Claire Abendroth
Olga Collino, gas field leader at Consumers Energy
Olga Collino, gas field leader at Consumers Energy “I worked for 20 years in retail. I learned how to transfer my knowledge into something different when I started at Consumers Energy. Remember that every single experience you have adds value to you. Photo courtesy of Claire Abendroth
