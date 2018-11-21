Move-in ready homes and a close-knit community makes Ann Arbor an ideal city for young families. (Photo: Toll Brothers)

After-school playdates with friends. Family bike rides to the ice cream shop. Block parties, trick-or-treating and snowball fights along neighborhood streets. The best childhood memories happen at home.

When it comes to choosing a place to raise a family, consider what makes a great community: strong schools, close-knit neighborhoods and family-friendly activities. These are must-haves for people with young children or for couples who are getting ready to start a family.

“I’ve assisted hundreds of families for nearly 20 years through the home building process, and I’ve seen firsthand the lifelong friendships that form when families grow up together,” says Nadia Mekled, regional sales manager for Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading luxury home builder. “It’s just one of the benefits of building a new home when you are starting a family,” she adds.

A top-rated city such as Ann Arbor — and a home community like Toll Brothers’ Trailwoods of Ann Arbor — offers all of that and more for young families.

Move-in ready homes

Young parents don’t have the time or energy to rehab a home or make DIY repairs, and they don’t have the flexibility to spend their nights and weekends looking over home listings, visiting open houses and making offers on older homes. Instead, they can be spending that time with their children.

Trailwoods of Ann Arbor offers new-construction homes that are move-in ready and designed with today’s lifestyles in mind. That includes spacious open-concept spaces, large closets, mudrooms and contemporary finishes.

There are seven home designs to choose from — perfect for the individual needs of young, growing families. Families can work with experienced design coordinators with the community’s new Design Studio, who can help them create their dream home. And for those who want to move into a home very quickly, the community also offers quick-delivery homes, giving families the option of moving in just a few weeks to several months after signing the sales contract.

A close-knit community

There are many reasons why young families enjoy living in a community with other young families — and one reason is because of the lifelong friendships that evolve not only between children, but also between parents.

In close-knit communities, young children begin to form friendships during neighborhood playdates — whether they’re at a neighbor’s home or at Trailwoods of Ann Arbor’s 10-acre park. The community is also a short drive to one of Ann Arbor’s 200 public parks.

As children grow older, they can take part in neighborhood celebrations such as summer picnics, Halloween, and winter festivals — events that are widely celebrated in communities with young children. As they grow older, kids have the safety and freedom of walking down the street or riding their bike to a friend’s house. And parents, who share strong friendships with each other, have the peace of mind of knowing where their children are and what they’re doing in a safe, family-centric community.

Strong schools

A home is a long-term investment — one that will pay dividends for many years to come. That’s why having access to excellent schools and city services are among the long-term benefits of purchasing a home.

When your children are babies, it’s hard to imagine them as school-age children. But they grow up quickly and soon will be starting school. Trailwoods of Ann Arbor is in the highly rated Ann Arbor Public Schools district, so children can grow up attending some of the state’s best elementary, middle and high schools. After graduation, they also will have some of the best options for higher education including the University of Michigan and Washtenaw Community College, both just minutes away. There are also a number of excellent trade schools and private academies located nearby.

Trailwoods of Ann Arbor also has an Ann Arbor mailing address and access to all of Ann Arbor’s services while offering low Scio Township taxes and city water and sewer.

Easy access to shopping, arts and culture

When you have young children, there’s always something you need, no matter what the time of day or night — diapers, formula, cold medicine or materials for a last-minute project at school. Trailwoods of Ann Arbor is located around the corner from Meijer, which is open 24 hours for a family’s groceries and pharmacy needs. Likewise, the community is near banks, a dry cleaner, specialty stores, restaurants, a Starbucks and Lowe’s.

And downtown Ann Arbor — a world-class hub of arts and culture — is a quick drive from Trailwoods of Ann Arbor. The community is located in Ann Arbor with easy access to I-94. Young families can enjoy Ann Arbor’s family friendly activities including the acclaimed Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and the University of Michigan’s museums and sporting events.

“There is so much to do year-round,” Mekled says, “from educational and recreational opportunities to theater and the arts — it’s no wonder Ann Arbor is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in the country.”

