When it comes to buying a home, people often wait until spring to begin looking at real estate listings and going to open houses. But realtors know that the best time to purchase a new home actually is right now.

Winter not only is a time to get some of the best deals in real estate, but it’s also an opportunity to see a home during the harshest months of the year — when landscaping is barren, furnaces are running and icicles and ice dams can form. For buyers interested in older homes, it’s the best time to decide — and feel — whether drafty windows and other energy-draining nuisances are a deal-breaker.

For those who prefer a newly-constructed home, winter is also the perfect time to buy. Although there’s no need to worry about cold drafts, leaky windows and inefficient furnaces in a new home, buyers will get a jumpstart on the home-buying process. Because there’s less real estate activity in the winter, they’ll have a shorter wait time to schedule a closing. And with interest rates expected to increase by summer, they’ll lock into a lower interest rate — which means a lower monthly payment for the life of their mortgage.

Purchasing a newly-constructed home gives the buyer the option to customize. And working with a luxury home builder like Toll Brothers ensures that they are getting top-of-the-line products and finishes — all tailored to their specifications.

Now through Monday, Feb. 18, Toll Brothers will be running its first-ever Built-For-You Sales Event, giving buyers a chance to browse an expansive selection of home designs while enjoying exclusive savings and incentives on products featured in Toll Brothers homes.

“Buyers can tell their sales representatives what really matters to them in their new home, and we can take that input to deliver a tailored incentive package that offers them a home they will love at the best possible value,” said Jennifer Olsen, national vice present of sales for Toll Brothers.

Buyers will have an opportunity to work with a team of consultants at the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Plymouth and 28 other Design Studio locations across the country to receive one-on-one home design guidance.

Toll Brothers has luxury home communities in Canton, Ann Arbor, Northville and Novi. Incentives vary among Toll Brothers communities, so buyers should contact their community of interest to learn more.

And for people who would like a newly constructed home — but don’t want to go through the construction process — Toll Brothers has a number of move-in ready homes that offer a short turnaround time from agreement to closing.

With Toll Brothers’ move-in ready homes, buyers can visit a Toll Brothers community, sign a contract and be ready to close within a month. They’ll have a luxury home with top brands and the most sought-after features — including stainless steel, granite or quartz countertops and modern lighting systems.

Toll Brothers’ Michigan communities include:

Hamlet Point and Hamlet Meadows in Canton, offering convenient access to the Ford Road shopping district, expressways, parks and Cherry Hill Village. Several immediate and quick-occupancy homes are available. For details, call 734-398-5939.

Westridge Estates, a new community in Canton located just south of Ford Road and west of Ridge Road. A 4,050-square-foot five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is available for immediate occupancy. For more information, call 734-844-0279.

Kensington Woods, located on the north side of Scio Church Road just west of Maple Road in Ann Arbor. The villas are nearly sold out, but there are several immediate- to quick-occupancy options that are available. To learn more, call 734-995-5503.

Trailwoods of Ann Arbor, Toll Brothers’ newest community of single-family homes, currently has two models open and there are quick-occupancy homes available. Call 734-995-5503.

North Oaks of Ann Arbor, located just minutes from the University of Michigan’s North Campus and downtown Ann Arbor, offers townhomes and villas. Several townhomes are available for late winter/early spring move-in. Call 734-224-6686 for details.

Toll Brothers at Montcaret, located on the south side of Seven Mile Road and a mile west of Beck Road in Northville, offers a range of home designs. For information, call 248-924-2601.

Dunhill Park, on the north side of Eight Mile Road and west of Beck Road in Northville, offers hundreds of options to personalize. Call 248-924-2601 to learn more.

Ridgeview of Novi, located on the east side of Novi Road just south of 10 Mile, has several immediate and quick-occupancy homes available. For more information, call 248-904-8515.

Members of the editorial and news staff of The Detroit News were not involved in the creation of this content.

