From pops of color to Wi-Fi-enabled appliances, explore what’s trending in kitchens across the nation in 2019. (Photo: Toll Brothers)

Ask any real estate agent what helps to sell a home, and kitchens will be at the top of the list.

Having the latest cabinetry styles, colors and appliances are a must in the current buyer’s market — and this year’s kitchen trends give buyers a lot to look forward to.

Thinking of buying a new house or upgrading yours to put up for sale? Here’s what’s trending in kitchen design for 2019.

Backsplash feature walls

Kitchen backsplashes are still a popular feature in homes, but the latest look finds designers extending them to the ceiling.

Ceiling-height backsplash features are a stunning exception to the old-school rule that backsplashes are only meant to be under the cabinet. The latest trend uses a backsplash to create a focal point in the kitchen.

That means taking some exceptions to traditional backsplash design — using bold colors such as orange or aqua, or lining the wall with oversized subway tiles instead of the traditional 3-by-6-inch style. Because quartz continues to be a top choice in today’s kitchens, there’s no worry about competing with the countertop. The bolder, the better.

Dark cabinetry

Whether stained or painted, dark cabinets are on the rise in kitchens across the country. (Photo: Toll Brothers)

The white cabinetry with light-colored countertop styles that have been popular over the last few years face competition from dark-colored cabinets — whether stained dark or painted black.

And while white cabinetry will likely remain popular for years to come, more home buyers are beginning to mix it with dark — a sure sign that the dark cabinetry trend will continue to grow.

Island innovations

Islands are still a must-have in today’s homes, but this year we’re seeing portable, non-fixed islands take center stage. These islands, which often have a different wood or metal from the kitchen cabinets, give homeowners the flexibility of updating — and even moving — an island when they feel the need.

Hardware-free cabinets

Cabinetry hardware can instantly date a kitchen. And as styles continue to change, the latest trend shows no hardware at all.

Hardware-free cabinets are making an appearance throughout kitchens this year. Homeowners are choosing simply not to use hardware, while others are opting for inset handles or cutouts for their cabinetry design.

During Toll Brothers’ Dream Kitchen Event from May 11-19, buyers can customize the kitchen of their dreams by selecting the type of cabinets, colors and hardware they want.

Pops of color

When it comes to wall color, gray is everywhere. It’s the “new” neutral — a clean, bright look that goes with nearly every style.

But this year, kitchens are seeing pops of color ranging from brightly colored upholstery on stools to bright, colorful stoves that make a design statement.

Hunter and emerald green, as well as teal and aquamarine, are popular choices this year for upholstery, dish towels and small appliances. Some kitchen designs are even seeing these colors used for cabinetry.

Matte black appliances

Stainless steel has been an appliance favorite for a long time, but the newest trend is back to black. But it’s not the same black that was popular in the 1980s.

Matte black appliances won’t show fingerprints and create a clean, sleek look. (Photo: Toll Brothers)

The latest look is matte black appliances — some call it black stainless — that doesn’t have the same shine as old-school black appliances. And, as a bonus, it doesn’t show fingerprints like its stainless-steel counterpart.

Digital technology

Wi-Fi-enabled devices are everywhere in our home, and this year there are even more of them in the kitchen.

Refrigerators, stoves and microwaves are offering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth features that let people take care of a meal from the convenience of a smartphone. Preheat the oven while on the way home or change the temperature in the refrigerator from anywhere.

Some refrigerators have a screen on the door that allow people to write shopping lists, coordinate schedules or just listen to music. All of that is synced to a smartphone.

Thinking about buying a new home? Learn how Toll Brothers can design the home of your dreams during the Dream Kitchen Event, from May 11-19.

Members of the editorial and news staff of The Detroit News were not involved in the creation of this content.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sponsor-story/toll-brothers/2019/05/13/dark-cabinets-and-pops-color-trending-kitchen-year/1164363001/