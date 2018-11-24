Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) with teammates center Sam Reinhart (23) and right wing Kyle Okposo (21) during the first period. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — These Buffalo Sabres are for real.

The Sabres won their ninth in a row Saturday, defeating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in a shoootout.

The shootout went seven rounds before the Sabres won 2-1 on Sam Reinhart’s goal.

Andreas Athanasiou and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson both scored in round 5.

The Sabres improved to 16-6-2, while the Wings are 10-10-3.

Anthony Mantha tipped in his seventh goal at 13:52 of the third period, after Tyler Bertuzzi deflected Mike Green’s shot just after a power play expired, tying the score 2-2.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark appeared to make the save, but the puck trickled by Ullmark, and Mantha nudged the loose puck into the net.

Buffalo’s Tage Thompson’s one-timer on the power play at 7:40 of the third period broke a 1-1 tie.

Thompson’s goal came just seconds after Ullmark stopped Dylan Larkin on a breakaway, one of several big saves by Ullmark in the third period.

The teams traded goals — and plenty of quality scoring chances — during the first 40 minutes.

Larkin tied the score 1-1 just 53 seconds into the second period on a goal Ullmark didn’t look good on.

Larkin snapped a shot from near the sideboards, just outside the circle, and somehow beat Ullmark near the post for his 10th goal.

Buffalo took a 1-0 lead on Jeff Skinner’s power-play goal in the first period.

Skinner, in the slot, jumped on a rebound of Jack Eichel’s shot and snapped it past Howard for his 18th goal at 3:37.

Both teams traded quality chances in the first period, but Howard and Ullmark didn’t let anything past them, Ullmark arguably making the best save on Dennis Cholowski on a 2-on-1 rush.

Ullmark also stopped Anthony Mantha on a breakaway in the second period, then stopped Mantha on the rebound attempt.

