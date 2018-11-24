Detroit — These Buffalo Sabres are for real.
The Sabres won their ninth in a row Saturday, defeating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in a shoootout.
The shootout went seven rounds before the Sabres won 2-1 on Sam Reinhart’s goal.
Andreas Athanasiou and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson both scored in round 5.
The Sabres improved to 16-6-2, while the Wings are 10-10-3.
Anthony Mantha tipped in his seventh goal at 13:52 of the third period, after Tyler Bertuzzi deflected Mike Green’s shot just after a power play expired, tying the score 2-2.
Goaltender Linus Ullmark appeared to make the save, but the puck trickled by Ullmark, and Mantha nudged the loose puck into the net.
Buffalo’s Tage Thompson’s one-timer on the power play at 7:40 of the third period broke a 1-1 tie.
Thompson’s goal came just seconds after Ullmark stopped Dylan Larkin on a breakaway, one of several big saves by Ullmark in the third period.
The teams traded goals — and plenty of quality scoring chances — during the first 40 minutes.
Larkin tied the score 1-1 just 53 seconds into the second period on a goal Ullmark didn’t look good on.
Larkin snapped a shot from near the sideboards, just outside the circle, and somehow beat Ullmark near the post for his 10th goal.
Buffalo took a 1-0 lead on Jeff Skinner’s power-play goal in the first period.
Skinner, in the slot, jumped on a rebound of Jack Eichel’s shot and snapped it past Howard for his 18th goal at 3:37.
Both teams traded quality chances in the first period, but Howard and Ullmark didn’t let anything past them, Ullmark arguably making the best save on Dennis Cholowski on a 2-on-1 rush.
Ullmark also stopped Anthony Mantha on a breakaway in the second period, then stopped Mantha on the rebound attempt.
