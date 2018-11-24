Brandon Robinson of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots against the UCLA Bruins. (Photo: Sam Wasson, Getty Images)

Rochester — Brad Brechting had 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to propel Oakland to a 77-69 win over James Madison on Friday.

Brechting buried half of his 10 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Golden Grizzlies (3-3).

Xavier Hill-Mais added 16 points and five boards, freshman Braden Norris contributed 12 points, five assists and three steals, and Jordan Nobles pitched in with 10 points and five assists for Oakland, which picked up its second straight win after a three-game skid.

Stuckey Mosley poured in 25 points for the Dukes (4-2).

Oakland worked its way to a 38-31 lead at halftime. Jacobs layup pulled the Dukes within 42-37 early in the second half, but Brechting sank a 3-pointer to cap a 17-11 run.

Coach Greg Kampe showed off a pink-hair dye job, which he promised if supporters raised $5,000 for cancer research. They raised more than $6,000.

More state men

Western Michigan 85, Southern 70: In Niceville, Fla., Seth Dugan scored 28, Josh Davis added 24 and Western Michigan (4-2) won in the Emerald Coast Classic. Southern is 0-5.

State women

Michigan 70, No. 21 Missouri 54: In the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla., Deja Church scored 15 and Nicole Munger 11 for the Wolverines (4-0). Missouri is 3-2.

Michigan State 75, Kennesaw State 51: At Cancun, Mexico, Nia Clouden scored 18, Tory Ozment 15 and Victoria Gaines 10 for Michigan State (4-1). Alexis Poole scored 21 for Kennesaw State (2-5).

Big Ten

No. 4 Virginia 53, No. 25 Wisconsin 46: At Paradise Island, Bahamas, De’Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half, and then sputtered offensively as the Badgers kept pushing back. Virginia made just 2 of 16 shots out of halftime and shot 26 percent for the second half.

But the Cavs’ usual tough defense was good enough to keep the Badgers and preseason Associated Press All-American Ethan Happ at arm’s distance.

Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Wisconsin (5-1), which shot 52 percent after halftime to cut into the deficit. The Badgers got as close as five four separate times in the second half, but could never overtake the Cavaliers.

(At) No. 23 Ohio State 89, Cleveland State 62: Kaleb Wesson had 19 points and three teammates also scored in double figures as Ohio State pulled away in the second half.

C.J. Jackson had 17 points, Andre Wesson scored 11 and Luther Muhammad added 10 for the Buckeyes (6-0).

Ohio State led 38-29 at the half. Jackson hit a layup to open the second half and kick off a 10-2 Ohio State run. Cleveland State couldn’t get any closer.

Stefan Kenic led the Vikings (2-4) with 13 points, Seth Millner had 10 and Algevon Eichelberger had nine points and nine rebounds.

(At) Purdue 84, Robert Morris 46: Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and Ryan Cline had 17 as Purdue routed Robert Morris.

The Boilermakers (5-1) bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season Sunday night against No. 13 Virginia Tech. Edwards was 5 for 17 from the field against the Colonials, but also contributed five assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

Malik Petteway led Robert Morris with 10 points. The Colonials (3-3) shot 31.5 percent (17 for 54) from the field.

Top 25

No. 7 North Carolina 94, No. 17 UCLA 78: At Las Vegas, Coby White had 19 points and eight assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and eight rebounds and won the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Kenny Williams scored 15 points as five Tar Heels reached double figures and North Carolina (6-1) settled for a split in its Las Vegas trip.

Kris Wilkes led UCLA (4-2) with 22 points as he converted 7 of 10 from the field.

North Carolina now leads the all-time series 9-3 in a game between teams that have combined for 18 national championships.

(At) No. 10 Kentucky 77, Tennessee State 62: Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 27 points to lead Kentucky past Tennessee State.

The Wildcats (5-1) finished 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase and won their fifth straight since a season-opening blowout loss to Duke. Kentucky concluded a span of three games in six days by notching its 48th consecutive victory over a nonconference opponent at home.

Johnson scored 20 points in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey led the Tigers (2-4) with 18 points, followed by Emmanuel Egbuta with 13 and Kamar McKnight with 10.

No. 14 Florida State 79, No. LSU 76, OT: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Mfiondu Kabengele hit a 3-pointer with a half-second left in overtime, and Florida State advanced to the championship game of the AdvoCare Invitational.

The Seminoles (5-0) will play defending national champion Villanova on Sunday.

Tremont Waters made three free throws to pull LSU even at 76 with 11.5 seconds to go in overtime before Kabengele’s shot from the corner bounced off the rim and into the basket.

After trailing by nine, Florida State forced overtime when Trent Forrest tied it at 68-68 on a layup with 2.8 seconds left.

LSU (5-1) will go against Oklahoma State in Sunday’s third-place game.