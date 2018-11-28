Ex-Tigers slugger Tony Clark has received an extension as head of the players’ union. (Photo: Lynne Sladky, Associated Press)

Irving, Texas — The Major League Baseball Players Association extended the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2022, a year past the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball.

The move Wednesday came as the MLBPA finished its annual executive board meeting.

“As much as anything, the engagement of our guys, the interest that they have, both now and moving forward, being connected to that, supportive of that, and leading them through that is something that I’m grateful for the opportunity to do,” Clark said.

Clark, a former Tigers All-Star first baseman became executive director after previous union head Michael Weiner died in 2013 and led negotiations for a labor contract covering 2017-21.

Clark said there have been a number of informal conversations with MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred the last few months trying to get an idea of what talks the sides are interested in having during the offseason.

Ryan signs with Cubs

The Cubs have signed former Tigers left-hander Kyle Ryan to a major-league contract.

Ryan, 27, pitched for the Tigers from 2014-17 before being granted free agency last offseason. He spent 2017 with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate, where he had a 2.86 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in 22 outings.

For Detroit, he was mostly a reliever and had a 3.87 ERA in four seasons, with his best season coming in 2016, when he had a 3.00 in 56 appearances.

The Tigers selected him in the 12th round of the 2010 draft.

A’s ID new home

The A’s have found a location for their new ballpark, announcing plans to build near Jack London Square along the water.

Team president Dave Kaval had hoped to finalize a site by the end of the year, and the A’s made the announcement Wednesday they had settled on the Howard Terminal site. The team’s new downtown offices will have a view of the project.

The club, coming off its first playoff berth since 2014, had to switch gears after a proposed plan at Laney College fell through last December.

In addition, the A’s intend to redevelop the site around the aging, rundown Oakland Coliseum they have long shared with the NFL’S Oakland Raiders, who plan their own move to Las Vegas.

Around the horn

Former general manager Allard Baird is joining the Mets as vice president and assistant general manager of scouting and player development.

... The Dodgers acquired left-hander Adam McCreery from the Braves in exchange for cash.

... Infielder Ronald Torreyes was traded from the Yankees to the Cubs for a player to be named.