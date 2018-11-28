Buy Photo Then UM-assistant Scot Loeffler with QB Chad Henne in 2008. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm told athletic director Mike Bobinski on Wednesday that he intends to keep his job with the Boilermakers rather than take the head coaching job at his alma mater, Louisville.

Bobinski confirmed the decision in a text message to The Associated Press.

Since Louisville fired Bobby Petrino 2 1/2 weeks ago, speculation ran rampant about Brohm returning to his hometown. Instead, he turned down the job.

Brohm is 13-12 in two seasons and has taken the Boilermakers to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2011-12.

He beat rival Indiana both years and pulled off one of this season’s most shocking upsets in October with a 29-point rout of then-No. 2 Ohio State.

Loeffler to Bowling Green

Bowling Green hired Scot Loeffler. who was Boston College offensive coordinator, as its new head coach Wednesday, tapping the Ohio native and longtime quarterback coach to restore the lagging Mid-American Conference program.

Loeffler also is a former Michigan assistant, having worked under coach Lloyd Carr.

The 44-year-old Loeffler has done recent stints as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple, Auburn and Virginia Tech. The former Michigan quarterback was the Wolverines’ quarterback coach from 2002-07, working with Tom Brady and Chad Henne among others.

He spent 2008 in the NFL with the Lions and worked as quarterback coach at Florida under Urban Meyer in 2009-10.

Loeffler spent the last three seasons at BC where the Eagles have won seven games each year. His teams have played in bowl games 15 of 16 seasons.

Bowling Green is coming off a 3-9 season in which it fired coach Mike Jinks after seven games. The Eagles are 9-27 since winning the Mid-American Conference twice in three seasons from 2013-15 under coaches Dave Clawson (2013) and Dino Babers (2015).

“Bowling Green has a rich football tradition along with an incredible academic reputation,” Loeffler said in a statement. “My family and I look forward to developing a program that will make all BG faculty members, students, former players, alumni and fans proud!”

Loeffler is a native of Barberton and he played at Michigan from 1993-96.

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson, 61, is retiring.

He coached the Yellow Jackets for 11 seasons, compiling a career record of 82-59 that included eight bowl appearances. In a statement, he said he wanted to spend time with family.

... A legislator in Texas has filed a bill that would require his alma mater Texas A&M and Texas to resume their storied rivalry during the Thanksgiving holiday period.