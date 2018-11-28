There aren’t many better ways to start the season than with a comeback win at home and Dearborn Heights Crestwood's boys basketball team did just that, beating Melvindale 44-39 on Wednesday evening.

A concerning trend became evident in preseason scrimmages as Crestwood struggled to come back when trailing late in games, but head coach Mike Bright was impressed with what he saw from his team in the fourth quarter.

Trailing by four with under four minutes remaining, Mustafa Almuna and Zach Jawad each hit big shots and Crestwood made its free throws to regain the lead for good.

“Being our first game of the year, we faced the same situations in scrimmages and we had to figure out how to win games (late),” Bright said. “We hit some big shots down the stretch.”

The lead looked in hand at halftime as Crestwood took a 25-16 lead, but a third-quarter run by Melvindale flipped the script.

Bright was none too pleased with the offense though his defensive effort was a positive.

“We like to run, but we didn’t run enough,” Bright said. “The offensive flow wasn’t as good as it should have been.”

Marcus Riley had 15 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks and Harley Haddox scored 10 for Melvindale.

Defense won the game for Crestwood in what Bright called a confidence-booster for his team.

Crestwood will take its 1-0 record into a Dec. 4 home matchup against Dearborn. Melvindale will travel to Livonia Franklin on Friday.

Quincy 66, Marshall 48: William Dunn scored 31 and Alex Aseltine 10 for Quincy. T.J. Showers scored 25 for Marshall.

Dearborn Advanced Tech 61, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 18

Detroit U-D Jesuit 54, Detroit Edison Public School Academy 44