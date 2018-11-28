Bears quarterback Chase Daniel, center, completed 27-for-37 for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Lions. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

Lake Forest, Ill. — This time Chase Daniel has a little preparation.

Daniel, Chicago’s backup quarterback, last week helped defeat the Detroit Lions, 23-16, as a replacement for injured Mitchell Trubisky without benefit of a real practice.

With the Bears preparing Wednesday to face the New York Giants on Sunday, Daniel took the snaps with the first team while Trubisky practiced only on a limited basis because of the shoulder injury he suffered Nov. 18 against the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’ll be good to actually get some timing down with the receivers and tight ends and running backs, although I thought it was pretty good last week, too, for not really taking a full-speed rep all week,” Daniel said. “There’s always stuff you can grow on.

“I’m a perfectionist, so what I try to do is look at the negatives of the game and try to improve on it. And there were 10 incompletions; some of those should’ve been completions.

“Four sacks; too many, those were all on me.”

Coach Matt Nagy said it’s possible it will be a “game-time thing” regarding his quarterback decision for this week.

“It will end up probably being day to day here, but when I say that, if he (Trubisky) starts feeling better and we feel like we need to make a decision earlier, we’ll do that,” Nagy said.

Daniel played without a practice last week because the Bears played on Thursday following a Sunday night game, and the Bears only held walk-through practices on Monday and Tuesday.

Against the Lions, Daniel stepped in and went 27-for-37 for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It was his first start since 2014.

“He knows the offense very well,” Bears running back Jordan Howard said. “He probably knows it as well as Nagy. So I knew he was going to do well.”

Tannehill healthier

Ryan Tannehill gave a verbal thumbs-up Wednesday regarding the health of his shoulder, as he has done daily since rejoining the Dolphins’ lineup last week.

He literally made that gesture to the bench a couple of times during Sunday’s loss at Indianapolis, Tannehill’s first game in seven weeks. He was responding to inquiries via headset from coach Adam Gase.

“Sometimes Gase will pop in my helmet and just make sure everything is all right,” Tannehill said with a smile. “He’s like my mom, like, ‘Are you OK?’”

Darnold hopeful

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was limited at practice, a positive sign after he had sat out team drills since injuring his right foot more than three weeks ago.

Darnold says Wednesday he was a little sore after practice, but is hopeful he will be able to play Sunday at Tennessee after missing the Jets’ past two games.

Darnold strained his foot against Miami on Nov. 4.