Raleigh, N.C. — Grace Hunter scored 19 points and No. 13 North Carolina State pulled away in the third quarter to beat Michigan 66-55 on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and remain undefeated.

NC State is 7-0 for the first time since 1999. The Wolfpack have 23 consecutive nonconference home games and hosts Old Dominion on Sunday.

Hunter was just 4 of 14 from the field but made all 11 of her free-throw attempts. Kiara Leslie added 15 points on 7-of-19 shooting for the Wolfpack. Elissa Cunane chipped in with 13 points, and Hunter and Leslie grabbed eight rebounds each.

Nicole Munger scored 18 points and Deja Church had 14 to lead Michigan (5-2). The Wolverines have lost two of their last three games, both to ranked teams, and face No. 22 Marquette on Sunday.

Michigan led 40-33 with 6:49 remaining in the third quarter. Aislinn Konig made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 21-4 run that spanned the quarters to give the Wolfpack a 54-44 advantage with 7:10 left in the fourth. Cunane added seven points during the stretch. The Wolverines pulled to 60-55 but didn’t get closer.

More state women

Omaha 51, (at) Detroit Mercy 42: Elena Pilatouka had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Omaha (3-3). Brittney Jackson scored nine for Detroit Mercy (2-5).

(At) Illinois State 62, Oakland 56: Tete Maggett scored 20 for Illinois State (2-4). Chloe Guingrich scored 11 for Oakland (2-5).

Ferris State 68, (at) Wayne State 51: Lilly George scored 18 for Ferris State (4-2, 1-0 GLIAC). Ja'Nae Williams had 11 rebounds for Wayne State (2-4, 0-1).

State men

(At) Wayne State 90, Ferris State 89: Darian Owens-White made a jumper with 2:07 left to give Wayne State (1-4, 1-0 GLIAC) the lead for keeps and it beat Ferris State for the first time since 2014. Owens-White scored 23 and Karim Murray had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors. Greg Williams scored 16 for the defending national champ Ferris State (5-4, 0-1).