Darius Willis hit a shot in the lane with eight seconds left to lift Warren Mott to a 60-59 road victory over Birmingham Brother Rice on Thursday night.

De’Jon Gantz scored 20 for Mott (2-0), which trailed by 20 in the first half. Willis finished with 14 points.

Jon Brantley scored 24, including 20 in the first half for Brother Rice (0-1).

More Thursday results

Detroit Westside 74, Inkster International Academy 53: Jamele Williams scored 18 and Jarrod Kichen 16 for Westside (1-0). Charles Davis scored 16 for Inkster International Academy (0-1).

Taylor Trillium 64, Dearborn Star Academy 20: Elijuanh Fishburn scored 20 and Derrell Woods 16 for Trillium.