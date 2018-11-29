Detroit — Freshman Antoine Davis, the second-leading scorer in the nation, had 30 more points but Detroit Mercy let a late lead slip away in falling to Kent State, 76-72, on Wednesday night at Calihan Hall.
Davis was 10-for-25 shooting including 3-for-10 from 3-point range as the Titans (3-4) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.
Detroit Mercy trailed by seven at halftime, but Davis made a jumper with 1:36 left to up the lead to 70-62, before Kent State (6-1) got hate late and pulled out the victory.
Derrien King added 13 points and Chris Brandon 12 for the Titans, outrebounded, 47-35.
Jaylin Walker scored 36 for Kent State.
More state men
Central Michigan 81, (at) Sam Houston State 65: The Chippewas turned a nine-point halftime deficit into a rout.
Larry Austin scored 23 with seven assists and six rebounds for Central (6-1), which won its third straight. Kevin McKay added 18, and Shawn Roundtree 14.
Chad Bowie scored 21 for Sam Houston State (3-5).
Big Ten-ACC Challenge
No. 4 Virginia 76, (at) No. 14 Maryland 71: Kyle Guy scored 18 and Virginia (7-0) combined effective outside shooting with its stout defense to slip past Maryland. Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 15 for the Terrapins (6-1).
Syracuse 72, (at) No. 16 Ohio State 62: Tyus Battle scored 20 and Elijah Hughes added 18 to help Syracuse (4-2) upset Ohio State (6-1). C.J. Jackson had 19 points for Ohio State.
Rutgers 57, Miami 54: Geo Baker blocked a 3-point try with six seconds left during a frantic final flurry, punctuating a strong defensive effort that helped Rutgers (5-1) beat Miami (5-2).
(At) No. 15 Florida State 73, No. 19 Purdue 72: Trent Forrest forced a turnover with 16 seconds left and drove the lane to hit a pull-up jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining. The basket was Forrest’s only one of the second half, but the defensive play was part of a critical sequence as the Seminoles (6-1) held on after Purdue led by eight points with 3:43 left.
Purdue (5-2) didn’t score after holding that eight-point lead. That included a pair of missed free-throw attempts by Carsen Edwards, who led the Boilermakers with 24 points on 7 of 19 shooting.
(At) Northwestern 67, Georgia Tech 61: Ryan Taylor had 20 points, Vic Law added 14 and nine rebounds and Northwestern survived a second-half offensive drought. Dererk Pardon had 12 points and 10 rebounds as Northwestern (6-1) won its third straight.
The Wildcats had a 28-point lead with 16 minutes remaining before the offense suddenly went cold.
Jose Alvarado had 24 points for Georgia Tech (4-2).
State women
(At) Michigan State 91, Virginia 66: Jenna Allen scored 21 and Tory Ozment 19, and Nia Clouden had 10 points and 11 assists, for the Spartans (5-1).
(At) Western Michigan 64, Eastern Kentucky 53: Shane Clipfell recorded his 100th victory as head coach of the Broncos (2-3). Meredith Miller and Leighah-Amori Wool each scored 12.
Iowa suspends broadcaster
Learfield Sports suspended Iowa play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin for two games for negative comments directed at guard Maishe Dailey that inadvertently made it to the air during a commercial break Tuesday.
Iowa announced Wednesday that Dolphin, who has broadcast Hawkeyes games for over 20 years, will miss Friday’s game against No. 22 Wisconsin and Monday’s at No. 9 Michigan State after comments dismissive of Dailey’s play aired during Tuesday’s 69-68 win over Pittsburgh.
Sister Jean receives ring
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt now has a little bling to go along with the international attention she gained as the near-centenarian team chaplain during Loyola-Chicago’s run to the NCAA Final Four .
Loyola great Jerry Harkness, who was a member of its 1963 title team, helped present a Final Four ring Tuesday to Schmidt before the Ramblers’ rematch of their NCAA Tournament game with Nevada. Schmidt, who turned 99 in August, sat in a wheelchair courtside for the presentation. She joked afterward she felt as if the ring added five pounds to her.
The Catholic nun became a celebrity last March for her fandom and for praying before each game for her Ramblers.
