Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Eastern Michigan volleyball eliminated by Illinois
Eastern Michigan was eliminated by Illinois, 25-14, 25-9, 25-20, in a first-round NCAA tournament women's volleyball match at Champaign, Illinois, on Friday.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Eastern Michigan volleyball eliminated by Illinois
Detroit News staff
Published 12:53 a.m. ET Dec. 1, 2018
Eastern Michigan was eliminated by Illinois, 25-14, 25-9, 25-20, in a first-round NCAA tournament women's volleyball match at Champaign, Illinois, on Friday.
Cassie Haut had a .250 serving percentage and Alyssa Laface had six digs. Jordan Smith had eight kills and accounted for 10 points.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs