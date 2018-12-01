Central Michigan forward Robert Montgomery (5) defends against the drive by TCU guard Jaylen Fisher. (Photo: Richard W. Rodriguez, Associated Press)

Fort Worth, Texas — Desmond Bane scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Alex Robinson added 11 points and 12 assists, leading TCU to an 89-62 defeat of Central Michigan on Friday.

It was the Horned Frogs’ (5-1) second win in a row after a surprise loss at home to Lipscomb knocked them out of the AP Top 25. They had been ranked 18th.

Larry Austin Jr. led the Chippewas (6-2) with 19 points and five assists.

Guard Jaylen Fisher was back in the starting lineup for TCU, having missed the final 16 games of his sophomore season with a torn meniscus in his right knee. He missed three more games this season after arthroscopic knee surgery in September. Fisher, who averaged 12.3 points a year ago, finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Bane made 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range for the night.

Kouat Noi chipped in 16 points, and JD Miller grabbed 12 boards for TCU.

The Chippewas picked up a win and a loss on their two-game road swing through Texas, which included an 81-65 win over Sam Houston State.

State women

Central Michigan 82, (at) Iona 39: Reyna Frost, Jahari Smith and Kyra Bussell combined for 43 points as the Chippewas led 49-16 at halftime. Smith and Frost, who also pulled down 12 rebounds, each finished with 15 points. Bussell had 13 for Central (6-1). Iona falls to 1-5.

Top 25

Radford 62, No. 17 Texas 59: Carlik Jones made a spinning layup and a free throw with 24.5 seconds left, sending Radford (6-1) to an upset of Texas (5-2). Devin Hutchison made one of two free throws with 11 seconds left before Texas’ Jase Febres missed a 3-pointer to tie and Radford rebounded to end the game.

No. 21 Buffalo 96, Milwaukee 77: Jeremy Harris scored 21 points, Nick Perkins added 20 with nine rebounds, and No. 21 Buffalo beat Milwaukee in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic. Buffalo advanced to today’s championship game in the Goliath bracket, where they will meet San Francisco (7-0).

No. 25 Mississippi State 65, (at) Dayton 58: Nick Weatherspoon hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes, and Mississippi State trailed most of the game before rallying to a victory over Dayton. The Bulldogs (6-1) salvaged their first true road game by hitting late 3s after missing 15 of their first 19 tries from behind the arc. He finished with 14 points. Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State with 21 points and 12 rebounds Ryan Mikesell scored 15 points for Dayton (4-3).

Booster’s ad won’t air

Learfield and some of its Iowa affiliates will not air a radio ad supporting suspended Iowa play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin.

Loyal Hawkeye Fans, Inc. is sponsoring the pro-Dolphin ad that will run on several stations during his two-game suspension. Learfield suspended Dolphin for comments directed at Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey that inadvertently made it to air during Tuesday’s game against Pitt.