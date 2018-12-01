Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) fights Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi, behind, during the second period. (Photo: Michael Dwyer, Associated Press)

Boston — Frans Nielsen picked a good time to score his first goal of the season.

On an entertaining Saturday night of Original Six hockey — including a mini line brawl in the second period — Nielsen’s deflection at 11:53 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and sent the Wings to a rare 4-2 victory in Boston.

It was Nielsen’s first goal since March 27 last season, as he got his stick on Danny DeKeyser’s shot from the point that trickled past goalie Tuukka Rask.

Niklas Kronwall scored the empty-net goal to make it 4-2.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 4, Bruins 2

For the Wings this ended a 9-game losing streak in Boston, the last victory coming on Oct. 14, 2013.

The Wings (12-11-3) took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but saw that lead disappear.

Ryan Donato tied it 2-2 for Boston (14-8-4) with a power-play goal at 5:31 of the third period, snapping a shot that beat goaltender Jimmy Howard blocker side.

Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal — after the almost-line brawl — at 17:36, breaking a 1-1 tie. Larkin put in a loose puck on a scramble to the side of Rask.

The power play came about from a skirmish that involved everyone on the ice from both teams.

The mini-brawl began when Tyler Bertuzzi took exception to Boston’s Brad Marchand's hit on Nick Jensen.

Bertuzzi attempted to engage Marchand, who went at it verbally but not physically. Boston’s Colby Cave joined the fracas and crosschecked Bertuzzi — ultimately giving the Wings a power play.

Bertuzzi continued to get Marchand rankled, but Marchand declined and somehow got untangled with goaltender Jimmy Howard skating to the bench.

That triggered both teams to battle between the benches, all the while Howard and Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask jawing at each other and threatening to fight, but not given the chance by officials.

Boston opened the scoring with the type of goal that has broken the Wings here before but didn’t this time.

David Backes backhanded a shot from the sideboards that deflected off Dennis Cholowski’s stick and fluttered over Howard with just 3.8 seconds left in the first period.

But the Wings answered at 5:45 of the second period, when Bertuzzi redirected Mike Green’s shot from the top of the slot, Bertuzzi’s ninth goal.

The Wings thought they had another goal shortly after, from Bertuzzi at 10:24, but officials ruled goalie interference on Thomas Vanek.

