LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

­

Red Wings 4, Bruins 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Red Wings' Thomas Vanek (26) battles Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) and Torey Krug (47) for the puck during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings' Thomas Vanek (26) battles Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) and Torey Krug (47) for the puck during the first period. Michael Dwyer, AP
Fullscreen
Boston Bruins' John Moore (27) battles Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, center left, for the puck during the first period in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Boston Bruins' John Moore (27) battles Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, center left, for the puck during the first period in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Michael Dwyer, AP
Fullscreen
Boston Bruins' John Moore (27) blocks Detroit Red Wings' Luke Glendening from the rebound off goalie Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period.
Boston Bruins' John Moore (27) blocks Detroit Red Wings' Luke Glendening from the rebound off goalie Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period. Michael Dwyer, AP
Fullscreen
Boston Bruins' David Backes (42) celebrates his goal with teammate John Moore as Detroit Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski (21) skates away during the first period.
Boston Bruins' David Backes (42) celebrates his goal with teammate John Moore as Detroit Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski (21) skates away during the first period. Michael Dwyer, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings' Jacob de la Rose (61) hits the boards while battling Boston Bruins' Connor Clifton (75) for the puck during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings' Jacob de la Rose (61) hits the boards while battling Boston Bruins' Connor Clifton (75) for the puck during the first period. Michael Dwyer, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Boston — Frans Nielsen picked a good time to score his first goal of the season.

    On an entertaining Saturday night of Original Six hockey — including a mini line brawl in the second period — Nielsen’s deflection at 11:53 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and sent the Wings to a rare 4-2 victory in Boston.

    It was Nielsen’s first goal since March 27 last season, as he got his stick on Danny DeKeyser’s shot from the point that trickled past goalie Tuukka Rask.

    Niklas Kronwall scored the empty-net goal to make it 4-2.

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 4, Bruins 2

    For the Wings this ended a 9-game losing streak in Boston, the last victory coming on Oct. 14, 2013.

    The Wings (12-11-3) took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but saw that lead disappear.

    Ryan Donato tied it 2-2 for Boston (14-8-4) with a power-play goal at 5:31 of the third period, snapping a shot that beat goaltender Jimmy Howard blocker side.

    Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal — after the almost-line brawl — at 17:36, breaking a 1-1 tie. Larkin put in a loose puck on a scramble to the side of Rask.

    The power play came about from a skirmish that involved everyone on the ice from both teams.

    The mini-brawl began when Tyler Bertuzzi took exception to Boston’s Brad Marchand's hit on Nick Jensen.

    Bertuzzi attempted to engage Marchand, who went at it verbally but not physically. Boston’s Colby Cave joined the fracas and crosschecked Bertuzzi — ultimately giving the Wings a power play.

    Bertuzzi continued to get Marchand rankled, but Marchand declined and somehow got untangled with goaltender Jimmy Howard skating to the bench.

    That triggered both teams to battle between the benches, all the while Howard and Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask jawing at each other and threatening to fight, but not given the chance by officials.

    Boston opened the scoring with the type of goal that has broken the Wings here before but didn’t this time.

    David Backes backhanded a shot from the sideboards that deflected off Dennis Cholowski’s stick and fluttered over Howard with just 3.8 seconds left in the first period.

    But the Wings answered at 5:45 of the second period, when Bertuzzi redirected Mike Green’s shot from the top of the slot, Bertuzzi’s ninth goal.

    The Wings thought they had another goal shortly after, from Bertuzzi at 10:24, but officials ruled goalie interference on Thomas Vanek.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE