In a showdown between the state's top player and the state's top team, the individual won out.

New Haven shook off an 11-0 first-quarter deficit and rallied to defeat The Detroit News' No. 1 team U-D Jesuit 70-58 in boys basketball on Saturday.

Romeo Weems, the News' preseason top player in the state, finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.for New Haven (1-0), which came back from its early deficit and led by four at halftime.

New Haven took firm control in the third quarter, holding U-D Jesuit to two points for the period.

Ronald Jeffery had 17 points and five assists and Brent Wiles 12 points and nine rebounds for New Haven.

Julian Dozier scored 16 and JohnMarcus Roland 10 for U-D Jesuit (1-1).

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 70, Detroit Osborn 40: Derek Bryant Jr. scored 12 with 10 assists and Marquez Steele had 12 points and eight rebounds for Chandler Park (2-0). Osborn is 0-2.