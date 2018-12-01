East Lansing — Despite controlling the ball for much of the match, Michigan State found itself in a second-half deficit with less than 20 minutes to play on Saturday.

However, two late goals from senior forward Ryan Sierakowski gave the Spartans a much-needed boost, sending MSU to its first College Cup Semifinals under head coach Damon Rensing with a 2-1 victory over James Madison.

JMU forward Niclas Mohr scored his first goal of the season in the 32nd minute to give the Dukes their first score. Mohr dribbled down the field and passed to Carson Jeffris just outside the top of the 18-yard box.

Jeffris passed back to Mohr, who attempted to pass back inside the box. A defender blocked the pass, which went right back to Mohr, who sent the ball past a diving Jimmy Hague, MSU’s goalkeeper, off the right post and into the net for the 1-0 edge.

Sierakowski, in the 72nd-minute, scored the equalizer on a quick pass from forward Farai Mutatu outside the top of the keeper’s box. Mutatu was served a pass from midfielder Robbie Cort, who was also credited an assist. The converted goal was the first on MSU’s eight shots and Sierakowski’s first score since the Spartans’ 2-0 win against Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 15, in the first round.

Sierakowski scored again in the 81st-minute off a back-heeled pass from Giuseppe Barone in front of the goal to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead, MSU’s first of the match.

In the 41st minute, a missed corner kick from Spartans midfielder Michael Miller allowed Sierakowski and John Freitag chances to tie — Sierakowski’s header inside the keeper’s box narrowly missed and the follow-up to Freitag was blocked.

Sierakowski found the back of the net in the 42nd minute on a breakaway strike from the left side, but the goal was called back after the senior was ruled offsides.

Mutatu sent a shot from the left corner of the 18-yard box in the 64th minute that was nearly out of the hands of Dukes keeper TJ Bush, who stretched out to make the goal-saving grab just below the top crossbar. Bush was nearly sent across the goal line from the momentum of the catch, but kept the ball from crossing the plane.

Referees stopped the game to look at the play, but the no-goal call on the pitch stood.

The Spartans will play Akron for a chance to advance to their first National Championship since 1968. The match will kick off in Santa Barbara, California with a time to be determined.

Casey Harrison is a freelance writer.

College Cup

In Santa Barbara, Calif.; all games televised on ESPNU

SEMIFINALS

♦Michigan State (14-4-4) vs. Akron (14-6-2), 8 Friday

♦No. 2 Indiana (20-2-1) vs. No. 11 Maryland (11-6-4), 10:30 Friday

FINAL

♦8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9