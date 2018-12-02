Michigan State got a goal from Taro Hirose and a shootout goal from Brennan Sanford Saturday night to win a shootout from Michigan after the teams played to a 1-1 tie in Ann Arbor.

Nicholas Boka had given Michigan (6-6-3, 2-3-3-1 Big Ten) the lead with a goal from Quinn Hughes and Jimmy Lambert at 8:13 of the first period, but Hirose's unassisted goal at 5:52 of the second period tied it for the Spartans (6-7-1, 2-0-1-1).

Drew DeRidder made 35 saves for Michigan State. Strauss Mann made 17 saves for Michigan.

Michigan State won the first game in the weekend series, 4-3, in East Lansing on Friday.